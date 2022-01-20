Windows Server Preview Build 22538 ISO now available

The second week of 2022 has gone by which means that it is time once again to recap everything that happened in the world of Microsoft in the past few days. This week, we have quite a lot of Windows updates content to go through - including some Windows Server concerns -, some Edge enhancements, and Microsoft's endeavors in the retail space, among many other things. Find out about all of this in our weekly digest for January 8 - January 14.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO