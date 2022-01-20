ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Server Preview Build 22538 ISO now available

By Surur
 4 days ago

Microsoft has released a new build of the next Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview that contains both the Desktop Experience and Server Core installation options for Datacenter and Standard editions. Microsoft...

Related
Neowin

Microsoft Weekly: Windows Server headaches, new builds, and retail enhancements

The second week of 2022 has gone by which means that it is time once again to recap everything that happened in the world of Microsoft in the past few days. This week, we have quite a lot of Windows updates content to go through - including some Windows Server concerns -, some Edge enhancements, and Microsoft's endeavors in the retail space, among many other things. Find out about all of this in our weekly digest for January 8 - January 14.
RETAIL
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Starting to Confirm January Patch Problems Affecting Windows Server

Microsoft's January security patches, released on Tuesday, reportedly are causing multiple problems for organizations, particularly on the Windows Server side. The main complaints include domain controllers going into "boot loops," broken IPSec virtual private network connections, "bricked" Hyper-V, plus removal of the Resilient File System (ReFS). Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Gunter Born has cataloged these complaints in this recent Born's Tech and Windows World post. Per his reporting, the problems arose soon after Microsoft's Jan. 11 patch release.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft release Windows 10 Build 19044.1499 to the Release Preview Channel

Today Microsoft released Windows 10 Build 19044.1499 (21H2) (KB5009596) to the Release Preview Channel for those Insiders who are on Windows 10. Microsoft fixed an issue in Microsoft UI Automation that might cause Microsoft Outlook to stop working. Microsoft updated daylight saving time to start in February 2022 instead of...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Microsoft fixes wormable RCE in Windows Server and Windows (CVE-2022-21907)

The first Patch Tuesday of 2022 is upon us, and Microsoft has delivered patches for 96 CVE-numbered vulnerabilities, including a wormable RCE flaw in Windows Server (CVE-2022-21907). Vulnerabilities of note. Among the publicly known flaws are a “critical” RCE in curl (CVE-2021-22947) and “important” RCE in libarchive (CVE-2021-36976) open source...
SOFTWARE
#Windows Server#Previews#Server Core#Iso#Ltsc#Datacenter#Vhdx
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft pulls January Patch Tuesday for Windows Server following severe bugs

Windows Server admins have been struggling with severe issues with their servers following the release of the January Patch Tuesday, which includes KB5009624 for Windows Server 2012 R2, KB5009557 for Windows Server 2019, and KB5009555 for Windows Server 2022. Admins were complaining of Hyper-V no longer starting on servers, main...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Edge Beta build 98 now available for download (Changelog)

Microsoft has released Microsoft Edge Beta Build 98.0.1108.23 as part of their regular 4-weekly update cycle. The Beta channel is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on December 1st, with more minor bug fixes since.
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

Windows Server 2022 Features: Adjust Storage Repair Speed

In clustered Windows Server environments, it can sometimes become necessary to perform a storage resynchronization. In the past, a Windows administrator really didn’t have all that much control over this. However, Windows Server 2022 features the ability to adjust the storage repair speed. You can also adjust the storage repair speed in Azure Stack HCI.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft pulls new Windows Server updates due to critical bugs

Microsoft has pulled the January Windows Server cumulative updates after critical bugs caused domain controllers to reboot, Hyper-V to not work, and ReFS volume systems to become unavailable. Tuesday, Microsoft released the January 2022 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows Server that includes numerous security updates and bug fixes. These updates...
SOFTWARE
Elkhart Truth

Stamus Networks Announces Availability of Suricata Language Server

Open-source tool helps Suricata signature developers with syntax checking and auto-completion. INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network threat detection and response systems, today announced the general availability of Suricata Language Server (SLS), a new open-source tool that streamlines rule writing for Suricata signature developers. The tool is a Language Server Protocol (LSP) implementation that provides real-time syntax checking, performance guidance, and auto-completion of Suricata IDS signatures while using popular source code editors.
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Reinstates Problematic Windows Server Patch Tuesday Updates

Last week we reported on Microsoft’s decision to pull its January 2022 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows Server. Severe bugs caused by those KB releases meant they were unworkable for users. It seems Microsoft’s quickly solved the issues because as of late 14/01/22, the updates are once again available.
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

Download Windows 11 ISO Files for the Latest Build 22533

Microsoft continues to work on the first feature update of Windows 11 scheduled to be finalized this summer. The company has today released ISO files for the fresh off the press Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22533. This new build brings an updated flyout design for hardware indicators and several other improvements and fixes.
SOFTWARE
r-bloggers.com

Building R 4.2 for Windows with OpenBLAS

[This article was first published on R – Strange Attractors, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. First and foremost, we...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft brings back January 2022 Windows Server updates

The January 2022 Windows Server cumulative updates are once again available via Windows Update after being pulled yesterday without an official reason from Microsoft. On Tuesday, Microsoft released the January 2022 Patch Tuesday cumulative updates, with the KB5009624 update for Windows Server 2012 R2, KB5009557 for Windows Server 2019, and KB5009555 for Windows Server 2022.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft details 10 new features in OneNote for Desktop, Web, iPad and Class

Mike Tholfsen, Product Manager for Microsoft OneNote for Education, has posted a video detailing 10 new features which are now available for OneNote on the desktop, web, iPad and Class. The new features have been top-requested over the years, with one being on Microsoft’s to do list for more than...
SOFTWARE
scmagazine.com

Windows Server updates hit snag after Patch Tuesday security release

After releasing updates Jan. 11 for Patch Tuesday, reports of numerous bugs for Windows Server updates began popping up online, which were then picked up by the media. Users reported problems after installing the updates, causing domain controllers to reboot, broke Hyper-V and made ReFS volume systems unavailable. Domain controllers respond to security authentication requests; Hyper-V can create virtual machines running Windows; and ReFS stands for Resilient File System and is designed to “maximize data availability.”
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Launcher gets updated with new features

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft pushed a new update to Microsoft Launcher beta users, adding a couple of new features. The update is now rolling out to everyone, so those who’re not running the beta update can also enjoy the new features. Taking the app to version 6.211203.0.1025841.,...
SOFTWARE

