ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Baby on the way? 12 sweet and stylish buys you’ll both love

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbVEK_0dqeWGrO00
Lifestyle

Creating a nursery where both parent and little one feel right at home is one of those joyous home projects, where pampering, playtime and small pleasures blend easily together.

Naturally, it takes a little bit of effort and outlay, but not only will styling up their special sanctuary will bring a lasting touch of soothing cheer, catering to your child’s every need within the design will help make those sleepless nights easier to cope with.

Here’s 12 nursery treasures we’re loving right now…

1. 2022 Dated Bear, £15, The White Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UW52R_0dqeWGrO00
(The White Company/PA)

Baby’s first teddy… mark the moment with this adorable bear in winter white. So sweet!

2. Personalised Kids Chair, £12.99, Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfZp9_0dqeWGrO00
(Studio/PA)

Great for gifting or styling up their nursery, this charming chair loves a soft toy and can be seated by their favourite play station or crafting desk.

3. Leander Linea Nursery 3 Piece Furniture Set in Beech, £1,527, Cuckooland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1k02_0dqeWGrO00
(Cuckooland/PA)

This chic trio is ideal, featuring a changing table, baby dresser and cot in stylish beech. The cot comes with a detachable side rail, three positions and the option to transform their small bed into a sofa.

4. Celeste & Fae Rocking Unicorn (9 months +) by Little Bird Told Me, £130, The Rocking Horse Toy Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLOS3_0dqeWGrO00
(The Rocking Horse Toy Shop/PA)

A rocking horse to call their own, this one comes with ‘Fae’ the fairy for a pocket-sized sprinkling of stardust.

5. Personalised Panelled Wooden Toy Chest with Hinged Lid, £29.99, Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P1St_0dqeWGrO00
(Studio/PA)

This wooden toy chest makes tidying toys away child’s play – and they’ll love that it has their name on it.

6. Wild & Stone You Are My Sunshine Weaning Bowl & Spoon Set – Yellow, £15.95, Quince & Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eK7rt_0dqeWGrO00
(Quince & Cook/PA)

An easy fix for feeding time, this clever weaning bowl comes with a removable non-slip suction base that can be stuck to a high chair or table to make mealtimes less messy.

7. ‘The Final Frontier’ Blue Children’s wallpaper, £60 per roll, Paper Boy Wallpaper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3QXf_0dqeWGrO00
(Paper Boy Wallpaper/PA)

A wonder wall of alien invasions? We’re in. Plus this sci-fi kid’s wallpaper can be accessorised with matching cushions or lampshade for extra special effects.

8. Astronaut Iduna Baby Cot Mobile, £51.50 (was £62.90), Beaumonde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBsR8_0dqeWGrO00
(Beaumonde/PA)

Meanwhile, aspiring astronauts can set their sights on this space-themed mobile, for sweet dreams filled with planetary adventure.

9. Bunny Baby Blanket, Pink, £36, The White Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bhfoo_0dqeWGrO00
(The White Company/PA)

Soft and snuggy with bouncing bunnies galore, there’s even a pom-pom tail in the mix on this oh-so cute baby blanket.

10. Ickle Bubba Wigwam Bundle, £59.99, Studio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrQ2m_0dqeWGrO00
(Studio/PA)

Who wouldn’t want to tuck themselves away inside this teepee? So much fun, it comes with a padded playmat, two novelty cushions, bunting and tie backs for playing peeky-a-boo.

11. Constellations Winter Sleeping Bag Yellow by Baby Bites, £78, Iamfy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eKo9_0dqeWGrO00
(Iamfy/PA)

This sweet sleeping bag in sunshine yellow will keep your sprog comfortably warm and snug. Suitable for babies, one to 18 months.

12. Growing Green Activity Arch in Sky by Nododinoz, £89.95, Ella James (available from February)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1uhK_0dqeWGrO00
(Ella James/PA)

Swinging sensory toys will encourage your little one to reach out and touch. This super sweet one is suitable for newborns and up to 18 months.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

5 Great Living Room Remodelling Ideas You’ll Love

Although the way people live has changed and technology continues to evolve, the kitchen is still thought of as the heart of the home. But, the living room is a close second. In fact, the two rooms are often connected as many people prefer open plan houses. There is little...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Design#Sweet Dreams#Bear#The White Company Baby#Studio Great#Leander Linea#Cuckooland#Wild Stone#Quince Cook#The Final Frontier#Blue Children
PopSugar

10 Comfy and Stylish Couches You Can Actually Buy on Amazon — All Under $1,000

No doubt Amazon is one of our favorite shopping destinations for everything from everyday must-haves, fashion finds, and of course, home decor. One department we never skip is its furniture selection. The retailer is constantly featuring new brands at great prices, and its couches are no exception. To help you find the perfect sofa for your space, we shopped the site for you to find its best of the best couches.
BEAUTY & FASHION
disneyfoodblog.com

‘This is the Way’ to the Only Baby Yoda Spirit Jersey You Will Ever Need

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No one stole our hearts faster than Grogu, or “Baby Yoda” as he is still affectionately called!. and even Baby Yoda…furniture?! But, we spotted a NEW piece...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
pawtracks.com

These best-dressed pets on Instagram are way more stylish than you

For some pet parents, the thought of dressing up a fur baby is laughable. But for others, wearing clothes is a part of their pet’s everyday life. In fact, some fur babies, like Sphynx cats, actually benefit from wearing clothing. As you may or may not know, January 14 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day, and we’re celebrating with these canine and feline fashionistas. Whether you opt for a simple accessory like a tiara or bandana or go all out with a full costume, don’t forget to hashtag your posts with #DressUpYourPetDay to share your fur baby’s outfit with fellow pet lovers on social media.
PETS
mediafeed.org

Love gin? You’ll want to take these for a spin

Orris root; winter savory; coriander seed; juniper; orange peel; elderflower; angelica. Quick: What comes to mind when you read those words? If your response is “gin,” you win. Gin is a thing of beauty, and it’s one of my favorite distilled spirits. It is a cherished and vital...
DRINKS
wfxb.com

If You Like Free, You’ll Love This Site

The site WellKeptWallet researched the topic and this one stood out to us. It’s called The Free Site and joining is…you guessed it…free! You register then peruse the categories that interests you. From tech to kid stuff. For example, if you are looking for baby products, it lists what’s being offered.
INTERNET
StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
allears.net

You’ll Need a MAJOR Sweet Tooth for This New Disney Springs Treat!

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching so is the influx of chocolate, red and pink cards, and flower bouquets as constant reminders to treat our loved ones (or ourselves)!. Valentine’s Day treats and gifts have started popping up all over Disney World, and this sweet drink is just one of many cupid’s indulgences you can try!
FOOD & DRINKS
Connecticut Post

If You Love Cinnamon Buns, You'll Really Love Kanelstang

The Perfect Loaf is a column from software engineer turned bread expert (and Food52's Resident Bread Baker) Maurizio Leo. Maurizio is here to show us all things naturally leavened, enriched, yeast-risen, you name it—basically, every vehicle to slather a lot of butter on. Today, a sourdough version of Danish kanelstang.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
CELEBRITIES
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
People

Kate Hudson Jokes Son Ryder's Life Is 'Outta My Hands' in Sweet 18th Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'

The 42-year-old actress celebrated her son Ryder Russell's 18th birthday with a sweet tribute shared on her Instagram Friday in honor of the major milestone. "And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a montage of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together. Hudson shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson.
CELEBRITIES
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy