Griselda - First Look and Additional Cast Announcement

AMY, SARAH AND JODIE BEGIN TO REALIZE THEIR PIVOTS COME WITH REAL-LIFE CHANGES ON AN ALL-NEW "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, ON FOX. Amy tries to think before she speaks after learning that Luke has been using offensive language at school. Meanwhile, Sarah and Brian begin to butt heads when they realize that Coleen shared details with both of them that they thought were said privately. Then, Jodie sees a glimpse of sweetness from her husband and internally struggles with her recent Pivot of attaining her goal weight in the all-new "The Three Bleepin' Bleeps" episode of PIVOTING, airing Thursday, Feb. 10 (9:31-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (PIV-106) (TV-14 D, L)

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO