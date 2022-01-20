ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Griselda - First Look and Additional Cast Announcement

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Producers: Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Luis Balaguer, Doug Miro, Andrés Baiz and Carlo Bernard. New Cast Includes: Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann,...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Griselda’ First Look: Sofia Vergara Becomes Cocaine Queen in Netflix Series

Colombian cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco is getting the Netflix treatment, courtesy of Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” alum stars in and executive produces the limited series “Griselda,” helmed by “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman under his overall deal with the streaming platform. See Vergara’s transformation into Blanco above, in a first look at Netflix’s “Griselda.” Per the official series description, “Griselda” is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her...
TV SERIES
Collider

Sofia Vergara Is a Cartel Queenpin in First Image for Netflix's 'Griselda' From 'Narcos' Creators

Netflix revealed the full cast and first image of Griselda, a six-episode limited series following the real-life story of Colombian cartel crimelord Griselda Blanco. Starring Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara as the titular criminal, the series is being produced by the creative team behind Narcos, which previously explored the life of Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Alberto Guerra
Person
Vanessa Ferlito
Person
Griselda Blanco
purewow.com

Sofía Vergara Looks Totally Different in Promo Pics for New Netflix Show ‘Griselda’

Sofía Vergara is taking on a role quite different from that of Gloria on Modern Family. The 49-year-old actress will executive produce and star in a new limited series for Netflix, titled Griselda, where she will play the real-life Griselda Blanco (AKA La Madrina or “The Godmother”), a notorious drug kingpin who became one of the richest people in the world.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey - First Look Promotional Photos + Premiere Date Announced

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Ahsoka - Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Details on Winstead’s character are being kept under wraps.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian
spoilertv.com

Pivoting - Episode 1.06 - The Three Bleepin' Bleeps - Press Release

AMY, SARAH AND JODIE BEGIN TO REALIZE THEIR PIVOTS COME WITH REAL-LIFE CHANGES ON AN ALL-NEW "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, ON FOX. Amy tries to think before she speaks after learning that Luke has been using offensive language at school. Meanwhile, Sarah and Brian begin to butt heads when they realize that Coleen shared details with both of them that they thought were said privately. Then, Jodie sees a glimpse of sweetness from her husband and internally struggles with her recent Pivot of attaining her goal weight in the all-new "The Three Bleepin' Bleeps" episode of PIVOTING, airing Thursday, Feb. 10 (9:31-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (PIV-106) (TV-14 D, L)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Promised Land - Episode 1.03 - La Lucha (The Struggle) - Press Release

“La Lucha (The Struggle)” – Margaret has an offer for Carmen. Meanwhile, Joe hires a new general manager, and Veronica is put in a tricky situation on a new episode of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, FEB. 7 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Promised Land: ABC Teases New Family Drama Series, Additional Casting Announced (Watch)

Promised Land is coming to ABC later this month, and the network released a new teaser for the family drama. Starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan, the series follows two powerful Latinx families vying for wealth in Sonoma Valley.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Shadow and Bone’ Starts Season 2 Production & Netflix Announces Cast Additions

The world of Netflix‘s Shadow and Bone is expanding as the streamer reveals the start of Season 2 production and new casting additions. The acclaimed fantasy, which debuted in 2021, is gearing up for its next chapter with several new series regulars. Joining the large ensemble are Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Adds Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast. Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning. “Murder Mystery” was a massive hit for Netflix, breaking viewership records upon its 2019 debut with the streamer reporting close to 30.9 million households tuned in over the first 3 days of release. “Murder Mystery 2” will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a...
MOVIES
Variety

Fernanda Urrejola, Julio Cesar Cedillo Join Josh Lucas Survival Thriller ‘The Black Demon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fernanda Urrejola and Julio Cesar Cedillo will star alongside Josh Lucas in “The Black Demon.” The survival thriller is the latest film from Adrian Grünberg, the director of “Rambo: Last Blood” and “Get the Gringo.” The film centers on an oilman who finds himself and his family stranded on a rig where he is targeted by a megalodon, a prehistoric shark. Urrejola is best known for her work in “Narcos: Mexico,” the “Party of Five” reboot and Clint Eastwood’s most recent drama, “Cry Macho.” Cedillo played the title role in “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” and also appeared in “All the...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Fatal Attraction - Joshua Jackson Joins Cast

JOSHUA JACKSON JOINS PARAMOUNT+ ORIGINAL SERIES “FATAL ATTRACTION”. From Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television,. New Series Reimagines the Classic Psychosexual Thriller. Jan. 20, 2022 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced Joshua Jackson (“Dr. Death”) has been cast opposite Lizzy Caplan in the Paramount+ Original Series...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Grown-ish - Episode 4.11 - Movin' Different - Press Release

After experiencing a hit-and-run, Ana is faced with a political and ethical dilemma, which leads her to seek advice from an unlikely source. Aaron is hounded by a freshman student who wants to see him make something special of their midnight class. Doug and Kiela experience a new obstacle in their relationship.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy