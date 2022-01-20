ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County Sheriff’s Department shoots, wounds person at Foothill Ranch Walmart

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
 4 days ago

Update : Two additional people were detained after a man was shot by Orange County sheriff’s deputies in a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday night. Follow this link for an updated version of this story.

Original post : A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday night.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, was shot in the 26500 block of Towne Centre Drive and taken to a nearby hospital, the department announced on Twitter .

No deputies were injured, though as of late Wednesday night, SWAT remained on scene clearing the store, the department added.

There is a “possible subject outstanding,” the Sheriff’s Department said, but no information about that person or what they might be wanted for was provided.

KTLA

2 dead, 1 injured after car hits pole in Willowbrook

Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a traffic accident in Willowbrook Saturday night, officials said. At about 9:45 p.m., a car hit a pole at West El Segundo Boulevard and South Main Street, according to Officer Kimbal of the California Highway Patrol. Early reports indicated that people were trapped inside […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

3 officers accused of violating George Floyd’s civil rights stood by as Derek Chauvin killed him, prosecutor says

Prosecutors in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights accused the men Monday of standing by as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.” But one defense attorney countered that Chauvin called “all of the shots” as the senior officer at the scene, and criticized […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTLA

Brian Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook, FBI says

The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday. It was the first time authorities squarely pinned the blame for Petito’s death on Brian Laundrie, though he was the prime suspect all along. Investigators meanwhile announced that Laundrie, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at downtown L.A. high rise building

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out on the ground floor of a multi-story building in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning. The fire erupted shortly before 8:30 a.m. at 255 S. Grand Ave., inside a restaurant that had been undergoing renovation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Fire officials said they received unconfirmed reports […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
