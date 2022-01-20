Orange County Sheriff’s Department shoots, wounds person at Foothill Ranch Walmart

Update : Two additional people were detained after a man was shot by Orange County sheriff’s deputies in a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday night. Follow this link for an updated version of this story.

Original post : A person was taken to the hospital after they were shot by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in a Foothill Ranch Walmart Wednesday night.

The person, whose name, age and gender were not released, was shot in the 26500 block of Towne Centre Drive and taken to a nearby hospital, the department announced on Twitter .

No deputies were injured, though as of late Wednesday night, SWAT remained on scene clearing the store, the department added.

There is a “possible subject outstanding,” the Sheriff’s Department said, but no information about that person or what they might be wanted for was provided.

