How to back your open source project's stack

By Ruth Cheesley Feed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn GivingTuesday, the Mautic project—an open source marketing automation platform—shared its intention to allocate part of its budget each year to financially support the other open source projects on which it depends, as part of the Back Your Stack initiative. What is Back Your Stack?. What is...

