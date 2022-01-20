ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan's Osaka and two more regions expected to request COVID-19 measures

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02i3Ug_0dqeVCIH00
Senior citizens wait to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a large-scale coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in Osaka, western Japan May 24, 2021, in this photo distributed by Kyodo. Kyodo via REUTERS

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's western prefecture of Osaka and two neighbouring regions are expected to join in a widening declaration of COVID-19 prevention measures, Osaka's governor said on Thursday.

Japan added more than 41,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the Omicron variant spread, a tally by national broadcaster NHK showed, breaking a record for two consecutive days.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida decided on Wednesday to expand the measures to cover the capital Tokyo and a dozen other regions. If the restrictions are widened to include Osaka and its two neighbors, 63% of the nation's total population – or just under 80 million people – would live under the measure.

Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the prefecture would hold a meeting on Friday to determine whether to apply for measures referred to as quasi-emergency that allow governors to request restaurants and bars shorten business hours and stop serving alcohol.

Yoshimura said he was coordinating with the prefectural governors of Kyoto and Hyogo on making a joint request.

"I think the three prefectures will probably join together to request the quasi-emergency measures (on Friday)," Yoshimura said.

Yoshimura said he expected Osaka would log roughly 6,000 new infections on Thursday, close to the record number seen on Wednesday.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Japan approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children

The vaccine doses that will be administered for children will use one-third of a dose given for adults. The Health Ministry of Japan has granted approval for Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged five to 11 years. Once the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Anime News Network

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto to Also Request COVID-19 Quasi-State of Emergency

Osaka, Hyogo, and Kyoto are requesting a quasi-state of emergency amid the rise of new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the country due to the new Omicron variant. Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi stated that intensive measures will help slow the wave of infections, reducing the strain on the medical system. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Fumio Kishida
Anime News Network

Japan Unveils New Anti-COVID-19 Measures, Extends Ban on Foreign Entrants

Government aims to give vaccine booster shots earlier than planned. The Japanese government and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled new anti-coronavirus measures on Tuesday in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The government aims to first give vaccine booster shots to about 31 million people, including doctors, nurses, care home residents/workers, and elderly citizens. It also plans to make booster shots available to others in March, which would be earlier than originally planned. Officials state that the Self-Defense Forces will set up large-scale venues to help local municipalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kyoto#Osaka#Tokyo#Omicron#National Broadcaster Nhk#Hyogo
AFP

Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia for first time since gem theft soured ties

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-cha will this week make the first visit by a Thai leader to Saudi Arabia in more than 30 years following decades of diplomatic tension sparked by a jewel theft from a Saudi palace. Thai-born janitor Kriangkrai Techamong stole $20 million worth of precious gems in 1989 from the home of a Saudi prince, triggering a feud between the countries dubbed the "Blue Diamond Affair" that has yet to be resolved. Thai police later returned some of the jewels but Saudi officials claimed most were fakes, while the whereabouts of the most precious gem -- a rare 50-carat blue diamond -- remains unknown. The invitation to Prayut for a two-day visit beginning Tuesday was issued by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Thai government said in a statement.
TRAVEL
Reuters

France reports close to 400 COVID-related deaths

PARIS (Reuters) - Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April. The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chile to purchase 2 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile, which already boasts one of the world’s highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, has agreed to purchase 2 million vaccine doses from Moderna Inc, Chilean interim health minister Maria Teresa Valenzuela said on Monday. Chile has been hailed as a model for its response to the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Norway scraps coronavirus quarantines

OSLO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Norway will end its system of mandatory COVID-19 quarantines for non-vaccinated travellers and close contacts of infected persons, replacing it instead with a daily test regime, the government announced on Monday. Under the current rules, anyone arriving in Norway from an area with a quarantine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gcaptain.com

Billionaire Cruise CEO Resigns After Ordering Ship To Evade US Marshals

By Krystal Chia and K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) –Genting Hong Kong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lim Kok Thay resigned, days after the company filed to wind up its business and as US Marshalls work to arrest one of his ships which diverted its final voyage to end in the Bahamas instead of landing on Saturday in Miami as planned.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy