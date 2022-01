The euro sold off rather significantly on Monday but also bounced a bit to form a hammer. The question at this point in time is whether or not we are going to bounce from here, or if we are simply going to go back and forth. A lot of this is going to come down to the FOMC statement on Wednesday, because a lot of people are very concerned about whether or not the FOMC is going to sound dovish or hawkish.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO