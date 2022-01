The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad won its consolation round game with Orient-Macksburg in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament on Monday 32-25. Both teams shot poorly from the field as the Sabers trailed the Bulldogs 11-7 at the halftime break. However, Kail Arkema got hot in the second half and scored 13 of his game high 15 points in the 2nd half to allow Twin Cedars to pull away late. The Sabers will conclude their run in the Bluegrass Conference Tournament against Moulton-Udell on Thursday.

BASKETBALL ・ 15 HOURS AGO