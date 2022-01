Until the first ad break arrives to remind you that Jed Mercurio’s new police thriller Trigger Point is on ITV rather than the Beeb, you might as well be watching a new Line of Duty. True, there are differences, if you squint. It opens with Vicky McClure in cop gear, speeding through the Blackwall Tunnel as tense radio chatter and foreboding bassy music plays in the background – but rather than Kate Fleming, she is Lana Washington. And instead of the anti-corruption squad, she’s in the bomb disposal squad. Adrian Lester is her partner, Joel Nutkins. They’re old muckers –...

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO