ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Biden highlights that inflation is becoming a political issue – Fed to recalibrate its policy support

By KBC Market Research Desk
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday morning it looked that EMU/German yields would catch up in the wake of the recent strong rise in US yields. The German 10-y yield moved temporarily into positive temporary for the first time since April 2019. However, there was no immediate follow-through price action and/or high profile news to sustain...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

Yellen says Fed, Biden administration will take steps to control inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was confident the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration would take steps needed to bring down inflation over the course of 2022, provided the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control. “Inflation rose by more than most economists,...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

In news conference, Biden calls on Fed to fight inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a Wednesday news conference marking his first year in office, President Joe Biden has called on the Federal Reserve to do more to fight inflation by pulling back on its monetary boosting of the U.S. economy. With inflation at nearly a 40-year high, public support for Biden and his administration has tumbled — even though economic growth and hiring has surged.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
recordargusnews.com

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7 percent spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices rose sharply in 2021 […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Inflation#Us Dollar#Markets#Fed#Emu German#Dow S P#Nasdaq#Dxy#Eur Usd#Usd Jpy#Eur Gbp#Chinese
Washington Post

Brainard questioned on inflation, climate risk issues as part of nomination to become Fed’s second-in-command

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard probably faces a clear path to becoming the Federal Reserve’s second-in-command. But at her confirmation hearing Thursday, lawmakers used Brainard’s appearance to press her on a range of increasingly politicized issues, including inflation, climate change and the Fed’s own independence. Brainard, the...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The Fed keeps us guessing on the future of a digital dollar

In its long-awaited Central Bank Digital Currency discussion paper, the US Federal Reserve gives a very neutral overview and doesn't shed much light on its own appetite for a “digital dollar". The paper does raise great questions and should be the start of an overdue fundamental debate. Fed chair...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FXStreet.com

IMF's Georgieva: Fed is acting responsibly because US inflation is turning into economic/social concern

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday that the Fed is acting responsibly as inflation in the US is now turning into an economic and social concern. The IMF's MD warned that interest rate hikes by the Fed could "throw cold water" on what is already a weak recovery in some places. She called what the Fed is doing to communicate the current policy shift "hugely important".
BUSINESS
Reuters

Biden says Fed should 'recalibrate' policy as prices rise

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate the support it provides to the U.S. economy, in light of fast-rising prices and the strength of recovery. "Given the strength of our economy and recent price increases, it's...
POTUS
actionforex.com

Fed Brainard: Policy focused on getting inflation back down to 2%

In the nomination hearing for Fed Vice Chair position, Lael Brainard said, “we are seeing the strongest rebound in growth and decline in unemployment of any recovery in the past five decades.”. “But inflation is too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Bill Gates Warns of Pandemics That Could Turn Out Worse Than COVID

Bill Gates, the visionary who warned us about a pandemic five years before it actually happened, has said that future pandemics could turn out far worse than COVID-19, The Independent reported. Gates reportedly said this as his charitable foundation donated $150 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) to fight the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent future pandemics.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy