Japan PM Kishida: Must work hard on wage hikes as prices rise

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he expects the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to maintain its efforts to realize the 2% inflation target, as reported by Reuters. "Specific monetary policies including policy target, exit strategies are up to the BoJ to decide," Kishida added and noted...

