TBCC Connections: A New Year and era for TBCC

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. 40 years. Four decades. Consider how much has changed in 40 years. The way we communicate, the way we travel, the way we work, and the list goes on and on. With all the advancements in technology and societal changes, Mississippi state employees had not seen any significant updates or improvements in how their positions or salaries are determined. So, the Mississippi State Personnel Board and staff reviewed our priorities and evaluated how we work to meet our statutory mission of “ensuring a quality workforce.” During this review, we knew it was time to undertake what we believe will be the most significant impact on state employees in 40 years. In the fall of 2019, MSPB decided to overhaul the state’s classification and compensation system. During the past two years, we launched Project SEC2 (a State Employee Classification and Compensation initiative) and worked tirelessly to implement the new system on January 1, 2022.

5 DAYS AGO