Multiple Sections of Jackson Demonstration State Forest Temporarily Closed as Timber Harvest Begins
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF) is conducting timber operations, as defined in section 14527 of the Public Resources Code, on five Timber Harvest Plans (THP). The THPs are Badin 17 (1-19-00042-MEN), Chamberlain Confluence (1-17-140-MEN), Red Tail (1-20-00224.MEN), Caspar 500 (1-20-00006-MEN), and...mendofever.com
Comments / 1