Big game hunters who purchased or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2021 must report their hunt by Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. for any hunt that ended by Dec. 31, 2021. Failure to report by the deadline will result in a $25 penalty when purchasing a 2023 hunting license, according to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW). Hunters should also report any other 2021 big game (cougar, bear, antelope) or turkey tags though there is no penalty for not reporting these tags.

