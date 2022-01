The requirement for NHS workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is being “kept under review”, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid said that it was “right” to reflect on Covid-19 policies when asked about mandatory vaccines for NHS workers in England.He said that plans for compulsory jabs for frontline workers were made when the Delta variant of the virus was the dominant strain in the UK, but now “almost all” cases are the Omicron variant which is “intrinsically less severe”.But he said that frontline NHS staff should get a Covid-19 jab as a “professional duty”.Mr Javid said that patient safety...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO