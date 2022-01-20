Dubai’s Network International says spending in UAE above pre-pandemic levels

A US-based casino operator on Tuesday announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar resort off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a Muslim state in the Gulf where gambling is prohibited. Wynn Resorts, along with UAE property developer Marjan, said in a statement that an "integrated resort", including "gaming facilities", will be set up on Al-Marjan island in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah. Ras al-Khaimah is one of the seven members of the UAE, which includes the city state of Dubai. Tuesday's announcement comes as the Ras al-Khaimah tourism development authority (RAKTDA) said it formed a new division focused on the regulation of integrated resorts.

GAMBLING ・ 11 HOURS AGO