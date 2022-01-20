Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drill on Friday – ISNA

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."

