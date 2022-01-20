ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia, China and Iran to hold joint naval drill on Friday – ISNA

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – China, Russia and Iran will hold their joint naval drills on...

wtvbam.com

americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on. That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.The state-run WAM news agency said that...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
POLITICS
FOX59

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy says it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy says it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters. The interdictions announced Sunday are the latest in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband amid the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said the suspected smuggling ship was sailing from Iran on a well-worn maritime arms trafficking route to war-ravaged Yemen.
WORLD
AFP

Yemen rebels fire missiles at UAE, Saudi Arabia as tensions soar

Yemeni rebels fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Monday, with the US mobilising to help intercept them and a Saudi-led coalition hitting back by blowing up the insurgents' launchpad. The latest intra-regional exchanges of fire propelled into a second week a sharp escalation of hostilities stemming from Yemen's civil war, where Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others support the government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels. Witnesses saw bright flashes arcing over the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi in the early hours as two ballistic missiles were intercepted, scattering debris. US Central Command said later on Monday that its forces at Al-Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi "engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE."
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Russia and Belarus plan joint military drills in February – Lukashenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and Belarus will hold joint military drills in February, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, amid soaring tensions between East and West over Ukraine. Russia, a close ally of Belarus, has worried the West and Kyiv with a troop build-up near Ukraine’s borders and...
MILITARY
wtvbam.com

Blinken arrives in Berlin for Ukraine talks with European allies

BERLIN (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Berlin for talks with allies on Thursday in a diplomatic push to defuse tensions with Moscow over Ukraine, a day after warning that Russia could attack its neighbour at “very short notice”. U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military exercises off Irish coast a ‘non-story’, says ambassador

Plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are a “non-story”, the Russian ambassador to Ireland has said.At a press conference in the Russian Embassy on Monday, Yury Filatov downplayed the significance of the navy exercises after concerns were raised by the Irish Government Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney had earlier said the plans were “not welcome”.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).At the press conference, Mr Filatov said: “It has been hugely overblown. These exercises...
MILITARY
wtvbam.com

Canadian diplomats, families staying in Ukraine for time being – PM Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian diplomats and their families are staying in Ukraine for the time being but Ottawa is constantly reviewing their safety, which is of paramount importance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated on Monday. Trudeau side-stepped questions about whether he would order an evacuation and also did not...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Mali asks Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed there

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali’s government said on Monday it had asked Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed to the West African nation as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force because it was not consulted and the deployment failed to follow protocol. “The government of Mali notes with...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia, Belarus to Rehearse Repelling External Attack in Joint Drills

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus will rehearse repelling an external attack when they hold joint military drills in Belarus next month, both sides said on Tuesday, at a time of acute tensions with the West over neighbouring Ukraine. Russian military forces and hardware began arriving in ex-Soviet Belarus on...
MILITARY
wtvbam.com

U.S. seeks to protect Europe’s energy supplies if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Western leaders stepped up preparations for any Russian military action in Ukraine on Tuesday, with the United States focusing on how to protect energy supplies and Britain urging other European nations to get economic sanctions ready. Tensions remained high after NATO said on Monday it was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US approves $2.56 billion in military sales to Egypt

The US State Department approved Tuesday two major military equipment sales to Egypt of transport aircraft and radar systems, despite ongoing concerns in Washington over Cairo's human rights record. In September, the State Department put a hold on $130 million in military aid already budgeted for Egypt because of lack of improvement in the human rights situation in the country.
MILITARY

