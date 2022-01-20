Israel signs $3.4 billion submarines deal with Thyssenkrupp

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...

