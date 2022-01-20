ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel signs $3.4 billion submarines deal with Thyssenkrupp

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has agreed with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to develop and produce three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy in a deal worth 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), Israel's Defense...

WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it's putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
Benny Gantz
Daily Press

As tensions rise with Russia, Navy’s Truman group joins NATO exercise in Mediterranean

As tensions between the U.S. and Russia rise, the Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group has joined a NATO exercise in the eastern Mediterranean that began Monday. The exercise began as a Russian amphibious group approaches from the west, planning to join Russian Pacific warships for an exercise in the region. The NATO exercise, called Neptune Strike 2022, is the latest phase ...
MILITARY
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

In its latest move to assert power, China has sent 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, the largest of such sorties in the new year.According to Taiwan's defence ministry, the sortie on Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.The warplanes over Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) came a day after the Navies of US and Japan put on a massive show of strength in the Philippine Sea. It included two US Navy aircraft carrier, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer.A statement from the US Navy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Herzog to make first UAE visit by Israeli head of state

Israel's figurehead president will make the first visit to the United Arab Emirates by the country's head of state next week, his office said Tuesday. The high profile visit by President Isaac Herzog aims at further cementing the burgeoning ties between the two states following the normalization of relations under the so-called "Abraham Accords." Herzog will fly to Abu Dhabi on Sunday and will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Gulf state's crown prince and de facto ruler, as well as Emirati leaders and members of the small Jewish community. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali...
WORLD
#Israel#Submarines#Reuters#The Israeli Navy#Defense Ministry#German
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun "making arrangements" to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft's salvage from the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’

Ireland's foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are "not welcome".The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).Simon Coveney said the exercises are to take place 240 kilometres (150 miles) off the Irish south-west coast.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland's aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Mr Coveney said Ireland...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian military exercises off Irish coast a ‘non-story’, says ambassador

Plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are a "non-story", the Russian ambassador to Ireland has said.At a press conference in the Russian Embassy on Monday, Yury Filatov downplayed the significance of the navy exercises after concerns were raised by the Irish Government Ireland's foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney had earlier said the plans were "not welcome".The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).At the press conference, Mr Filatov said: "It has been hugely overblown. These exercises...
MILITARY
WKBN

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Israel launches state probe into German submarine purchase

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Cabinet has approved the launch of a state investigation into the purchase of submarines and other warships from Germany, a case that has embroiled close confidants of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sunday's decision opens a top-level probe into a graft scandal surrounding a deal to purchase $2 billion of naval vessels from Germany's Thyssenkrupp, an affair that implicated some of Netanyahu's closest associates. The former prime minister was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the scandal, referred to in Hebrew as "Case 3000."
MILITARY
SpaceNews.com

Israel to sign Artemis Accords: foreign minister

SEOUL, South Korea — Israel will sign the U.S.-led Artemis Accords outlining best practices for space exploration, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "Today, I won the government's approval to join the Artemis Accords, initiated by NASA, for cooperation in space exploration," Lapid said Jan. 16 via Twitter. "We are moving toward a global and innovative future where countries mobilize resources for science and research, and work together to advance space diplomacy. To sign the accords will strengthen cooperation with other signatories in the field of trade and economy."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland's south-west coast.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).All civilian aircraft will be routed away from the area during the exercises.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia has informed Ireland's aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has raised the issue with Russian ambassador...
MILITARY
wtvbam.com

Mali asks Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed there

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali's government said on Monday it had asked Denmark to immediately withdraw troops deployed to the West African nation as part of a French-led counter-terrorism task force because it was not consulted and the deployment failed to follow protocol. "The government of Mali notes with...
WORLD

