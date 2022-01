The U.S. men’s national team named 28 players to its roster on Friday, less than a week ahead of its next round of qualifiers. The team, featuring 15 players from European leagues and 13 from the MLS, was selected by head coach Gregg Berhalter. Berhalter was hired to lead the national team in December of 2018 after the U.S. missed out on the 2018 World Cup. That was the first time since 1986 that the U.S. had failed to qualify for the sport’s biggest stage.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO