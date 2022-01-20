ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About half of students are now boosted

By BELLA DURGIN-JOHNSON
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to 50% of USC students have received their booster shots, Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said in a student media health briefing Wednesday. All students who are eligible to receive a booster — eligibility is five months from completing the Pfizer, Moderna or EUL vaccine series, or two...

