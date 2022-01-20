ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

By ARITZ PARRA - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
nny360.com

Europe slowly starts to consider treating COVID like the flu

Spain is calling for COVID-19 to be treated as an endemic disease, like the flu, becoming the first major European nation to explicitly suggest that people live with it. The idea has gradually been gaining traction and could prompt a re-evaluation of government strategies on dealing with the virus. British Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday told the BBC that the U.K. is “on a path towards transitioning from pandemic to endemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

Rethinking the National COVID-19 Strategy

In June, President Biden proudly announced that if you had been vaccinated, you could enjoy the Fourth of July without worry. This optimism was premature. After nearly 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been placed in Americans’ arms, cases have again been surging. On Jan. 12, more than...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Playgrounds#Ap#Spaniards
Washington Post

Europe Desperately Needs a New Gas Storage Strategy

Europe subcontracted its energy security to President Vladimir Putin — now it’s paying the price. If European energy regulators learn any lesson from this winter’s soaring gas and electricity prices, it ought to be that they need a new set of rules governing gas storage ahead of the cold winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Frankfort Times

China tests 2M in Beijing, lifts COVID lockdown in Xi’an

BEIJING (AP) — Less than two weeks before the opening of the Winter Olympics, a few dozen COVID-19 cases in Beijing have prompted authorities to test millions of people in the capital and extend that to anyone buying cold medicine. The tough new measures came even as the city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

Credit Suisse chief, architect of new strategy, quits over COVID-19 breaches

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Credit Suisse’s Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has resigned after flouting COVID-19 quarantine rules, raising questions over the embattled lender’s new strategy even as it tries to recover from a string of scandals. Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s No.2 bank, said Horta-Osorio resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer, 28, dies of Covid after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease while being treated at Italian hospital

An anti-vaxxer has died of Covid-19 after tearing off his oxygen mask and insisting he did not have the disease, while being treated at a hospital in Italy. The man, named as Luigi Cossellu by local media and who was admitted on January 16, reportedly denied the existence of Covid-19 and had refused to get the vaccine.
WORLD
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Europe Dehumidifier Market Size, with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Europe Dehumidifier Market, 2020-2027". In addition, the report on the Europe Dehumidifier Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed analysis into...
INDUSTRY
Frankfort Times

NATO outlines 'deterrence' plan as tensions with Russia soar

BRUSSELS (AP) — Tensions soared Monday between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with NATO outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast as unwelcome.
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine.
MILITARY
WNCT

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

WHO chief warns against talk of 'endgame' in pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO’s director-general, laid out Monday an array of achievements and concerns in global health over issues like reducing tobacco use, fighting resistance to anti-microbial treatments, and risks of climate change on human health. But he said “ending the acute...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy