Chris Daughtry ends ‘speculation’ over stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in family statement

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 4 days ago

Rock singer Chris Daughtry and his family have announced the cause of stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in a new statement.

Price, 25, was found by police in her home in Tennessee on 12 November 2021. It has now been determined that she died by suicide.

A statement shared with People addressed the “speculation” surrounding Price’s death, adding: “After a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.”

Daughtry’s family said that Price, who was the daughter of the singer’s wife Deanna, had been “in and out of therapy and treatment centres” over the years due to her struggles with mental illness.

The statement continued: “As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships.

Her family also revealed that Price was “victim of a crime and was shot in the face” a few months “after losing her biological feather to suicide”.

“We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track,” the statement added. “We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

The statement shared that, hours before her death, Price had called family members to say that she “was in fear of her life” after alleging that her boyfriend had physically abused her.

Fentress County Police Department performed a wellness check, determining that she “OK”. However, soon after, her boyfriend called 911 and Price’s body was found.

An investigation has now determined that there was no foul play.

Price’s family remembered her as “a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others”.

“She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her,” the statement said. “We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.

“If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counsellor.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

In the US, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800 273 8255 or chat online for help.

