ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Orders remain high for Deliveroo despite eased lockdowns

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjU3I_0dqeQJZz00

An easing from lockdown does not appear to have suppressed the appetite for takeaway deliveries, new figures from Deliveroo suggested on Thursday.

The food delivery giant said that customers placed 3.4 orders on average per month in the last three months of 2021.

It is a hike from the three orders per month that customers were using Deliveroo to place in the first three months of 2020, most of which was before lockdown.

It is even higher than the 3.2 orders that were being placed during the height of lockdown in 2020.

The figures, released on Thursday, show for the first time the full effect of 2020 and 2021, two transformative years for the company when customers were stuck at home for large stretches.

It forced many to turn to deliveries, both from restaurants and supermarkets, for the first time.

Over that period the average number of customers who actively used Deliveroo rose from 3.6 million to eight million, around half in the UK and Ireland.

Sales also soared.

Last year the company’s gross transaction value (GTV), its preferred measure, rose 70% to £6.6 billion.

The number of orders grew 73% to 301 million.

“We finished 2021 with a strong Q4 performance, and our full year GTV growth of 70% in constant currency was at the top end of the previously-upgraded guidance we provided,” said chief executive Will Shu.

“I’d like to thank the Deliveroo team, our restaurant and grocery partners and our riders for their focus and commitment in what has been another extraordinary year.

“Since the business was founded in 2013, Deliveroo’s focus has always been to deliver great experiences to our consumers, help our partners to grow, and provide further opportunities for riders.

“I am proud of what we achieved in 2021; despite a challenging backdrop, we continued to strengthen our customer proposition, widen our customer base and execute against our strategy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airlines demand government rules out border closures in response to future variants of concern

The leaders of seven of the biggest airlines serving the UK have asked the health secretary to assure travellers there will be no further “knee-jerk universal testing or hotel quarantine” in response to future Covid variants.In a joint letter, coordinated by the industry body Airlines UK, they call on Sajid Javid to “rule out border closures and flight bans in response to future variants of concern”.When Omicron was identified in late November, flights from South Africa to the UK were immediately grounded. Arriving travellers from 11 African countries were placed in hotel quarantine. The “red list” was abandoned on 15...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Getir to create 6,000 jobs this year as UK expansion continues

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir has revealed plans to create 6,000 more jobs in the UK this year as it continues to dramatically expand across the country.The Turkey-based start-up has grown to cover 20 towns and cities across the UK with 4,000 staff after launching in London last January.It comes amid a boom in online grocery delivery start-ups, which has also seen rapid growth for a handful of rivals including Gorillas and GoPuff.Getir said on Monday that it expects to create thousands more jobs to employ around 10,000 people – who it said will be employees and paid the real...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Travelodge to recruit 600 staff across its hotels

Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs ranging from managers to receptionists.The roles are spread across its 582 UK hotels as well as at its headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire.Travelodge said it believes the trend for more “staycation” holidays in the UK will continue, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.The company has an in-house management development programme, which has helped thousands of entry-level staff climb the career ladder, and offers flexible working hours around the school run to attract parents.The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career changeCraig...
ECONOMY
The Drum

Deliveroo’s marketing pays off as total orders jump 70% in 2021

Deliveroo has hailed an “extraordinary year,” growing its total UK orders by 70% to £6.63bn at its Q4 results. Deliveroo reported a 71% increase in its UK gross transactional value (GTV) for the year and international orders up 74% year-on-year. Chris Daly, chief executive officer at the Chartered Institute of Marketing, said Deliveroo’s impressive results “demonstrate how its works to increase brand awareness through partnerships and technology innovations is now paying off.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#Gtv
wincountry.com

New Dutch government expected to ease month-long COVID-19 lockdown

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The new government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was expected to ease a month-long COVID-19 lockdown on Friday, as popular support for it is evaporating despite strain on hospitals and record new infections. Most stores, hairdressers and gyms will be allowed to reopen, national broadcaster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Dutch government eases lockdown, but not for hospitality

VALKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government eased its coronavirus lockdown Friday, allowing non-essential stores, universities, sports clubs and “contact businesses” like hairdressers to reopen for the first time in nearly a month. But while many businesses can open Saturday until 5 p.m., bars, restaurants, museums and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

Denmark to ease coronavirus restrictions despite Omicron surge

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Danish government on Wednesday proposed easing coronavirus restrictions at the end of the week, including the reopening of cinemas and music venues, as hospitalisation rates decline despite record-high infection numbers. The move is an encouraging sign even as the World Health Organization (WHO) and public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lockdown
The Independent

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.The IHS Markit CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.🇬🇧 January flash data for the UK...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Banknote printer De La Rue in profit warning over Covid impact

Banknote printer De La Rue has warned that profits will be below expectations due to ongoing supply chain shortages, sending shares down nearly 30% in early trading.The company, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the globe, said the increased costs of raw materials, energy costs and disruption caused by Covid-19 have “become more pronounced”.There have also been staff issues due to the latest variants, meaning underlying operating profits are now expected to be between £36 million and £40 million, compared with expectations of £45 million to £37 million from the City.The Omicron and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Flying car firm plans London to Paris route after achieving airworthiness

A flying car company has said it plans to begin journeys between London and Paris “in the near future” after receiving a Certificate of Airworthiness from a European transport authority.Klein Vision’s AirCar is capable of transforming from a car to a plane in two minutes and 15 seconds, and can hit speeds of over 100mph (160kph) once airborne, meaning the 340km trip between the two cities would take just over two hours.Founded by Stefan Klein, the Slovakian startup has completed more than 70 hours of test flights that meet European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, including a 35-minute flight beween...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China Evergrande to hold investor call on Wednesday - sources

HONG KONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) will hold an investor call at 1300 GMT on Wednesday together with financial advisers, sources said. Executive Director Siu Shawn and a member of the property developer's risk management committee, Chen Yong, will join the call, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Grant Shapps: We’re bringing travel ‘back to the good old days’

Reduced testing and self-isolation requirements for people arriving in the UK will bring international travel “back to the good old days”, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet minister announced on Monday that the requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals to take a coronavirus test will be dropped from February 11.Mr Shapps told LBC: “You will be able to come to this country, and if you’ve been fully vaccinated, in other words two vaccinations, you will not need to take any tests at all, either before you leave to come here or when you get back here.“Of course, no quarantine.“In...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

455K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy