Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for a new trial

By Helen William
The Independent
 4 days ago

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.

Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim has made the official request in a letter to Judge Alison Nathan which states: “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial.”

The retrial request comes after a juror in the case told media that he spoke to the other jurors of his experience of being sexually abused.

In the letter, the lawyer adds: “We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”

The full indictment against Maxwell listed six charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell was also accused of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy.

She has yet to be sentenced after being convicted last month on five of the six counts she faced.

She was found not guilty of one count, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

The court in the Southern District of New York heard Maxwell imposed a “culture of silence… by design” at Epstein’s properties, where staff were told to “see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing”.

The prosecution told the jury that while the “horrific abuse” was going on, the defendant lived a “life of luxury” and the trafficking was described as a “means to support her lifestyle”.

With the fortune he made from his financial dealings, Epstein and Maxwell lived a life of luxury jetting around the world and living at the millionaire’s many properties around the world while bragging about being friends with high-profile figures, including former US president Donald Trump.

Maxwell’s friends also included royalty.

She had known the Duke of York since her days at university and introduced Andrew to Epstein.

Mysuncoast.com

Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
