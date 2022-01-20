ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Gogglebox: Eddie Boxshall says ‘don’t believe everything you read’ after Denise Van Outen split

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Celebrity Gogglebox star Eddie Boxshall has warned fans not to “believe everything you read” amid his split from Denise Van Outen .

The commodities trader had been dating actor Van Outen for seven years, with the pair regularly appearing together on Gogglebox ’s all-star spin-off.

However, Van Outen and Boxshall went their separate ways in early January, with reports claiming that the former Dancing on Ice star had ended the relationship following cheating rumours.

On Tuesday (19 January), Boxshall appeared to address the split for the first time by sharing a picture to his Instagram feed with the words: “Don’t Believe Everything You Read.”

#newsarticle #chippaper #pressbulls*** [poo emoji] #donttroll #bekind #youdontknowme #youdontknowthetruth.

Initially sharing the news of her split from Boxshall, Van Outen wrote on Instagram: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.”

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue our relationship.”

Van Outen and Boxshall began appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox together in 2020, where they would offer up their thoughts on the week’s TV.

The couple, who planned to get married in the future, also co-hosted a podcast titled Before We Say I Do .

The Independent

The Independent

