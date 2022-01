Penn State’s Student Engagement Network has launched a new app that aims to get students more involved on campus. The aptly-titled Penn State Engagement App received a major update to coincide with the start of the spring semester. The app, which is available at all of Penn State’s campuses, primarily promotes undergraduate student organizations and upcoming campus events. Users are also able to network with student and faculty leaders through the app’s messaging function.

