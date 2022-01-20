Near zero wind chills tonight; Chance of snow this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Very cold Thursday and Friday

Below freezing through Sunday

Chance flurries or snow showers on Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Overnight Forecast

TODAY: Mainly clear and cold tonight with a low in the lower teens to upper single digits. Wind chills near zero overnight, according to Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs.

Bus Stop Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies for Friday. Highs in the middle 20s. Mainly clear and very cold again Friday night. Lows near the single digits.

Wind Chill Forecast Friday Morning

Wind Chill Forecast Friday Afternoon

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies expected Saturday. More clouds arrive by the evening. Cold with a high near 30 degrees.

Weekend in View

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold again. Highs near 30 degrees. A chance for flurries or snow showers comes in by Sunday evening.

Futurecast Sunday Afternoon

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and closer to normal. Chance of a few flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Temperature Trend

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold again. Highs in the upper 20s.

