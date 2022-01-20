ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near zero wind chills tonight; Chance of snow this weekend

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Very cold Thursday and Friday
  • Below freezing through Sunday
  • Chance flurries or snow showers on Sunday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTwjM_0dqePDFQ00
Overnight Forecast

TODAY: Mainly clear and cold tonight with a low in the lower teens to upper single digits. Wind chills near zero overnight, according to Storm Center 7′s Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npPUs_0dqePDFQ00
Bus Stop Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies for Friday. Highs in the middle 20s. Mainly clear and very cold again Friday night. Lows near the single digits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYH4v_0dqePDFQ00
Wind Chill Forecast Friday Morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2HXn_0dqePDFQ00
Wind Chill Forecast Friday Afternoon

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies expected Saturday. More clouds arrive by the evening. Cold with a high near 30 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hiMZ_0dqePDFQ00
Weekend in View

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold again. Highs near 30 degrees. A chance for flurries or snow showers comes in by Sunday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knjO0_0dqePDFQ00
Futurecast Sunday Afternoon

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and closer to normal. Chance of a few flurries. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFJWw_0dqePDFQ00
Temperature Trend

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cold again. Highs in the upper 20s.

IN THIS ARTICLE
