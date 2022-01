Music plays a vital role in our culture. It is one of the universal disciplines in almost every aspect of our lives. You will find music in various aspects of our lives, including ceremonies, holidays, inTVs, theatres, governmental and military ceremonies, and more. Music is also a part of our family culture, and most parents will use songs to sing to their children since birth, calm and soothe infants/ babies, and show love. Music is very beneficial in the growth and development of the brain in children, particularly in language acquisition and reading skills. Music education and exposure to young children benefit brain development and improve all areas of child development and overall skills for school preparedness.

