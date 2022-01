The Golden State Warriors avoided what would have been two consecutive bad losses, avenging their loss to the Indiana Pacers with a win over the Houston Rockets. Steph Curry struggled with his shot again in this game, but when it mattered most, he came through. With 5.1 seconds on the clock, and the game tied, Curry hit a step-back jumper at the buzzer for the win. It was his first career game-winning buzzer beater, and he was excited about it after the game.

