ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt cannabis growers want cultivation tax suspended

By Jim Parker
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 4 days ago

The following is a press release from the Suspend Measure S Grassroots Campaign…

Local canna-businesses and concerned citizens form a grassroots movement to make a plea to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to support Humboldt farmers by suspending Measure S ahead of the March 15th due date for county cultivation taxes.

The wholesale price of cannabis has plummeted post-legalization due to overproduction and prohibitive taxation, including the Humboldt County cultivation tax based on the square footage of allowable, grow space.  This tax is paid even if no cannabis is produced or sold, and the tax rate does not fluctuate with market conditions.  This tax is not applied to any other agricultural product.  As a result, HumCo’s cannabis industry and local economy are in jeopardy as farms continue to shutter.  The Suspend Measure S campaign asks the HumCo Board of Supervisors to:

  • Forgive the October 2021 tax payment.
  • Waive the March 2022 tax payment.
  • Suspend the tax for an additional year.
  • During the break from taxation, the community and the government will have time to come together, through a public process, to restructure a new equitable and fair tax.

“The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors may repeal this Chapter, or amend it in a manner which does not result in an increase in the amount of the tax or broaden the scope of the tax imposed herein, without further voter approval. If the Board of Supervisors repeals any provision of this Chapter, it may subsequently reenact it without voter approval, as long as the reenacted provision does not result in an increase in the amount of the tax or broaden the scope of the tax imposed herein. ( Ord. 2567, § 1, 12/13/2016 ).”

The post Humboldt cannabis growers want cultivation tax suspended appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Flora Growth Taps Cannabis Genetics And Cultivation Expert Derek Pedro As Advisor

Marijuana company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced Monday the appointment of world-renowned cannabis genetics and cultivation expert Derek Pedro as an advisor to its Cosechemos cultivation facility. Pedro has worked with cannabis for over three decades and developed and cultivated hundreds of strains, commercializing over 50 within the legal Canadian...
BUSINESS
mendofever.com

CDFW To Hold Technical Workshop For Cannabis Cultivators In Sonoma County

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is holding a cannabis technical assistance workshop on February 9 in Sonoma County. This pop-up technical workshop is ideal for new and legacy farmers as well as cannabis consultants. CDFW’s cannabis permitting, engineering and grant staff will be available to discuss general and complex cannabis construction activities, notification package assistance, compliance questions and cannabis grant program opportunities.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: A ‘Cannabis Conversation’ With Cultivator and Humboldt-Native Jesse Duncan

Many major players in Humboldt’s cannabis economy gathered at the county courthouse this week with a message: We are struggling and we need help. After decades of growing weed illegally in an unregulated wild west, a period when astronomical profits built countless fortunes for those brave enough to risk legal peril in the rugged hillsides, many growers say they are struggling to maintain their way of life in a post-legalization world.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Humboldt County, CA
Business
Humboldt County, CA
Industry
County
Humboldt County, CA
kiem-tv.com

Kim Bergel Fights to Suppress the Cannabis Production Tax if Elected

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Council member Kim Bergel announced her campaign for Humboldt County Board of Supervisors early this week. As well as her commitment to the Transportation Safety Commission and community support projects, Bergel has a strong stance to help local cannabis farmers by suppressing the Cannabis Production Tax.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
soconews.org

Tax suspension could alleviate burden on cannabis growers while supes consider tax reform

At their Jan. 4 meeting, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors deliberated on how to help alleviate the burden caused by industry-reported market conditions and increased state taxes by delaying or suspending county cannabis taxes. Supervisors took no action at the Jan. 4 meeting, but, based on the consensus, are likely to provide some sort of temporary tax relief to help cultivators at their Jan. 25 meeting.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ABQJournal

Rule change doubles number of cannabis plants for growers

An emergency state-level rule change doubled the number of cannabis plants that licensed growers can cultivate at one time, but some in the industry are concerned that the change is too little, too late to meet demand for the start of recreational sales in April. “Building the infrastructure to double...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Cultivation#Tax Rate#Cannabis Industry#Humco#The Board Of Supervisors#Redwood News
newschannel20.com

City rolls out first round of cannabis tax grants for businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Starting January 18, certain businesses can apply for a grant funded by the city's pot sales. But, there are some stipulations. These grants are specifically for minority owned businesses, whether that's a new startup or a business that already exists. The city says the businesses...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KVIA

State of New Mexico doubles plant limits for cannabis growers

SANTA FE, New Mexico - With fewer than three months until all adult New Mexicans can legally buy cannabis, the state has raised the limit on the number of plants producers can grow. “We have been listening to producers, consumers and patients who are as committed as the Cannabis Control...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Industry
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Awarded $18.6 Million Grant From Department of Cannabis Control

On Christmas Eve the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department learned that the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) approved the award of $18,635,137 in grant funding to the County of Humboldt. The purpose of this award is to assist Cannabis License holders in transitioning from provisional licensing to annual licensing. These funds will assist cannabis operators by helping them come into equilibrium with their watersheds and the ecological impacts of their operations as well as achieving annual licensing status with the DCC. The grant project has three main components:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
advantagenews.com

Lawmakers discuss cannabis taxes for R3 spending

The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force recently met with recipients of Restore, Reinvest and Renew program grants, funded by taxes on cannabis products, to discuss what still needs to be done to address violence in the state. The Restore Reinvest and Renew program provides grant money to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Cannabis Tax Revenue Over $10 Billion, Exceeds Alcohol in Some Places

One of the key drivers of cannabis legalization is tax revenue. States that adopt medical and recreational marijuana programs tend to experience an influx of tax revenue. Colorado is a prime example. The state has collected $1.6 billion in marijuana sales taxes and fee revenue from 2015 to 2021. Now, the U.S. is catching up and nationwide cannabis tax revenue has exceeded $10 billion.
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Igalious "Ike" Mills grew up working his family's farm in the Piney Woods town of Nacogdoches. His siblings still keep it running, relying on a lot of the same equipment used by their father and grandfather. Mills, who is Black, spends much of his energy trying...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

New Bill Allows For Hunting Of Destructive Wild Pigs In California Without A Permit

NAPA (CBS13) — A new bill looks to stop the spread of wild pigs throughout California. The goal is to prevent damage and potential illnesses coming from swine. Shawn Chittim owns SC2 Outfitters, a company that creates hunting experiences. “I have been sold out of pig hunts since November,” he said. “It in huge demand.” He has seen the impacts hog overpopulation can bring, like leaving holes and tearing up land. “When you are talking Sonoma, Napa, or Central California, now you’re talking a direct destruction of a revenue-based crop or vineyard,” Chittim explained. Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) wants to reduce the population that he...
NAPA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
417
Followers
232
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy