Humboldt cannabis growers want cultivation tax suspended

The following is a press release from the Suspend Measure S Grassroots Campaign…

Local canna-businesses and concerned citizens form a grassroots movement to make a plea to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to support Humboldt farmers by suspending Measure S ahead of the March 15th due date for county cultivation taxes.

The wholesale price of cannabis has plummeted post-legalization due to overproduction and prohibitive taxation, including the Humboldt County cultivation tax based on the square footage of allowable, grow space. This tax is paid even if no cannabis is produced or sold, and the tax rate does not fluctuate with market conditions. This tax is not applied to any other agricultural product. As a result, HumCo’s cannabis industry and local economy are in jeopardy as farms continue to shutter. The Suspend Measure S campaign asks the HumCo Board of Supervisors to:

Forgive the October 2021 tax payment.

Waive the March 2022 tax payment.

Suspend the tax for an additional year.

During the break from taxation, the community and the government will have time to come together, through a public process, to restructure a new equitable and fair tax.

“The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors may repeal this Chapter, or amend it in a manner which does not result in an increase in the amount of the tax or broaden the scope of the tax imposed herein, without further voter approval. If the Board of Supervisors repeals any provision of this Chapter, it may subsequently reenact it without voter approval, as long as the reenacted provision does not result in an increase in the amount of the tax or broaden the scope of the tax imposed herein. ( Ord. 2567, § 1, 12/13/2016 ).”

