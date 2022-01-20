ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esperion Therapeutics: A Potential 'Bio Boom' Or Bust In 2022

By Biologics
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Esperion Therapeutics continues to report lackluster growth with their NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET products. As a result, the share price continues to hit fresh all-time-lows with little-to-no signs of a reversal. Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) has made significant developments over the past months to help ensure the company’s long-term goal to...

