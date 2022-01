With national-level Democrats stymied in their efforts to pass social welfare and voting rights bills, what's next? Maybe they should try looking to the states. Alexander Sammon never uses the word "federalism" in a new piece at The American Prospect. But he does argue that state-level Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul should take federal gridlock as a sign that it's time to "think big" about what they can accomplish — on issues like health care, education, and affordable housing — and hope that the political benefits trickle up.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO