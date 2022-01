Leicester and Brighton play a 1-1 stalemate with Welback shining. In an entertaining match that took place at the King Power Stadium, Leicester City and Brighton played a one-all draw. Brighton was in control of the possession at the start with Alzate and Moder dictating the play. The first half was evenly distributed with both Leicester and Brighton having their chances but Leicester took the lead with a wonderful Paston Daka goal. Brighton kept their calm and continuously kept asking questions from the Leicester defense and was rewarded when Danny Welbeck scored the goal which was assisted by Neal Maupay. The draw saw Brighton move to 9th in the premier league table above Leicester city which is 10th.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO