Fed Rate Increase Coming Soon

By Todd Sullivan
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
It seems that an undue amount of media speculation is allocated to whether or not the Federal Reserve will adjust Fed Fund rates. It seems that an undue amount of media speculation is allocated to whether or not the Federal Reserve will adjust Fed Fund rates. The history of...

Bloomberg

Fed Seen Taking a Step Toward March Rate Increase: Eco Week

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Jerome Powell and his fellow Federal Reserve policy makers are expected to signal their first interest-rate hike since 2018, paving the way for a March move as the U.S. central bank tries to extinguish red-hot inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Rate#Economics#The Federal Reserve#Fed Funds#Each Fed Chair#Post Covid
Seeking Alpha

Buy The Dips: High Inflation Will End Soon

Recently, the market has become concerned about accelerating inflation and rising interest rates. Co-produced by Austin Rogers for High Yield Landlord. Austin here. I hate to admit it, but I haven't exactly been spot on about inflation over the last year. Around May, I argued that heightened rates of inflation...
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

Fed seen signaling March rate rise and assets runoff soon after

Federal Reserve officials will signal next week they’ll raise interest rates in March for the first time in more than three years and shrink their balance sheet soon after, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said. A majority of the 45 economists in the poll predicted the U.S. central bank will...
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mortgage rates rise to prepare for Fed rate hikes

Mortgage rates surged last week to the highest point since the pandemic began, as the housing market awaits the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate hike, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.45% for the week ending Jan. 13th, Freddie Mac’s Primary...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

5 Key Factors Facing U.S. Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury yields are on the move as inflation remains elevated, unemployment declines, and real GDP surpasses its pre-pandemic peak. U.S. Treasury yields are on the move as inflation remains elevated, unemployment declines, and real GDP surpasses its pre-pandemic peak. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is withdrawing from its asset purchase program (aka quantitative easing or QE) and may end net asset purchases in the first half of 2022. After QE has been terminated, the Fed will consider raising its target range for the federal funds rate. All the while, COVID-19 complicates the picture with new variants.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Rate Expectations Higher Than Asset Markets Can Bear

Since December, a global jump in rate hiking expectations has caused bonds to sell-off. Since December, a global jump in rate hiking expectations has caused bonds to sell-off. Both U.S. and Canadian ten-year treasury yields are above 1.87 this morning, the highest since before the pandemic began in 2019. The...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Rates Near A Massive Breakout, Unleashing Carnage On Stocks

Real yields may be about to see a massive move higher. This article was amended on 01/18/22 to reflect a minor clarification related to the spread expectations. Real yields are racing higher, with the 5-yr TIP rate now at -1.22% the morning of January 18. It was just on January 4. The 5-yr "real" yield was -1.6%. This move higher in real yields puts pressure on equity market valuations. The higher this rate climbs, the more the earnings multiple will contract. The biggest problem for the equity markets is that the "real" yield on the 5-yr TIP may be about to go much, much higher.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Fed's Williams: Fed is approaching decision to hike rates

These are the final scheduled Fed comments ahead of tomorrow's FOMC blackout. Timing of hikes will be based on wide range of data. Next step is to gradually bring rates back to normal. Expects inflation to get close to 2% in 2023. Expects inflation around 2.5% this year. Expects unemployment...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed View: Rate hike in March; balance sheet runoff soon after – ABN AMRO

Economists at ABN AMRO bank have brought forward their expectations for the start of interest rate hikes by the Fed from June to March while predicting balance-sheet run-off to kick in soon after. Key quotes. “Following further unexpectedly strong labor market data last Friday, and a number of Fed speakers...
MARKETS
CBS New York

New Yorkers Say Rising Inflation Is Crushing At The Grocery Store; Fed Expected To Raise Interest Rates Soon As Fix

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many Americans are feeling the squeeze and sticker shock at the grocery store. We’re all paying more for everyday items than we have in decades. Prices are up as the U.S. sees the highest inflation rate in 40 years. CBS2’s Jessica Moore explains why and what the feds could do to help. City shoppers are feeling the pain of historic inflation, as everything they need is more expensive. “A salmon salad. I used to buy it. It was $10.99. Before that it was 9.99. Now it’s 11.99,” Upper West Side resident Margrecia Florenz said. “It’s very annoying and my salary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

‘If we’re lucky,’ the Fed can engineer a ‘soft landing’: Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022 and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -0.36% CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also concedes volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation. During a CNBC interview on Monday afternoon at a healthcare...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The Week Ahead - Buying The Dip

The markets are adjusting to higher interest rates and a rate of inflation that is likely to settle in the 3-4% range. We may be closer to the end of the pandemic than ever before, but the market has started off 2022 as though it was just beginning. The major market averages had their worst week since March 2020. Whereas investors were concerned about an economic collapse two years ago, today they fear excessive growth, rising prices for goods and services, higher interest rates and the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Stocks were too cheap at the depths of the pandemic, and they were clearly too expensive at the end of last year. We are in the process of finding fair value now, but as sentiment swings from bullish to bearish, markets tend to overshoot, and I doubt this time will be different.
STOCKS
