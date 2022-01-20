Fed Rate Increase Coming Soon

The markets are adjusting to higher interest rates and a rate of inflation that is likely to settle in the 3-4% range. We may be closer to the end of the pandemic than ever before, but the market has started off 2022 as though it was just beginning. The major market averages had their worst week since March 2020. Whereas investors were concerned about an economic collapse two years ago, today they fear excessive growth, rising prices for goods and services, higher interest rates and the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Stocks were too cheap at the depths of the pandemic, and they were clearly too expensive at the end of last year. We are in the process of finding fair value now, but as sentiment swings from bullish to bearish, markets tend to overshoot, and I doubt this time will be different.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO