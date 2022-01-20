ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Primark sees improving UK outlook after Omicron dented Christmas

By James Davey
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gxad0_0dqeNJBg00

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods (ABF.L) said on Thursday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in England had boosted prospects for its Primark clothing business after December sales were dented by the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The group said Omicron had interrupted an improving trend in Primark's customer numbers but it was now seeing a recovery in UK and Ireland footfall.

"In the UK and Ireland I think we're looking at an improving consumer outlook," John Bason, AB Foods' finance chief, told Reuters, pointing to falling COVID-19 infection rates and the end of restrictions in England. read more

He said he expected Primark's city centre stores to get a boost from workers returning to offices, while the business would also benefit from more people planning holidays.

Bason also pledged that, unlike rivals such as Next (NXT.L), Primark would not raise prices for spring/summer stock despite inflationary cost pressures.

He said a plan to improve efficiency in Primark stores would result in the loss of about 400 management jobs. read more

Shares in AB Foods were down 1.9% at 1017 GMT.

Primark trades from 401 stores in Europe and the United States but does not have an online business.

Its sales for the 16 weeks to Jan. 8 were 2.67 billion pounds ($3.64 billion). On a constant currency basis that was 36% ahead of last year when there were widespread closures of its stores in the UK and Europe.

While sales were 5% lower than pre-COVID levels in the same period two years ago, its operating profit margin was ahead of management expectations.

All Primark stores remained open throughout the period, except for short periods in Austria and the Netherlands, which cost it 30 million pounds of sales.

AB Foods also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses, where revenue in aggregate was 6% ahead of last year.

The group said all businesses had experienced inflationary pressures in raw materials, commodities, supply chain and energy. That has impacted margins in grocery and ingredients where price rises have lagged the effects of input cost inflation.

However, the group still maintained its guidance for "significant progress", at both the half and full year, in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

($1 = 0.7335 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Cameron’s 2013 promise will cost households £170 next year

David Cameron’s promise in 2013 to “cut the green crap” will cost millions of households around £170 each when energy prices spike this spring, a new report has claimed.Analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) showed that households could have saved a combined £1.5 billion in the next financial year if insulation continued to be installed at the same rate as a decade ago.In 2012, around 2.3 million homes added new insulation, but since 2013 this has collapsed to just around 230,000 homes, ECIU said.“The rate of insulating homes has crashed since 2012 through cut backs on helping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.The IHS Markit CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.🇬🇧 January flash data for the UK...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Associated British Foods#Christmas#Sugar#Covid#Uk#Ab Foods#Next
The Independent

Primark set to axe around 400 jobs in UK store management overhaul

Around 400 jobs are set to be axed across fast fashion chain Primark’s UK stores as the group looks to overhaul its retail management team.The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods has launched a consultation with staff as part of plans to simplify its UK store retail management structure.It said the move aims to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.While it is creating a new management level role as part of the move, it also stripping out other roles and expects the changes to leave it with around 400 fewer retail...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

AB Foods says Primark sales up 36% over Christmas period

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Thursday sales at its Primark clothing business in the 16 weeks to Jan. 8 were 36% ahead of last year on a constant currency basis, while operating profit margin was ahead of its expectations. It said like-for-like sales in this...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Travel Weekly

Midcounties sees bookings double after UK travel rules ease

The Midcounties Co-operative has reported bookings across its travel group are up by more than 100% since the UK government announced it will ease Covid-19 travel testing rules. Net sales for the travel group – which includes 76 Your Co-op Travel high street agencies, more than 135 independent agency members...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

UK Retailers Face Inflation Hangover After Blowout Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumers enjoyed a blowout Christmas, results from the country's biggest retailers show, treating themselves to upmarket food, drink and clothes before the sober reality of surging prices hits home in 2022. Retailers Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Next performed better than expected in the final weeks...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas

TESCO (TSCO.L) Britain's biggest retailer raised its profit outlook for the second time in four months as it reported a rise in Christmas sales despite a tough comparative with 2020 when spending was boosted by a COVID-19 lockdown. read more. MARKS & SPENCER (MKS.L) Food and clothing retailer Marks &...
RETAIL
Reuters

UK's Dunelm lifts profit forecast after record Christmas

LONDON (Reuters) - British homewares and furniture retailer Dunelm reported record Christmas sales on Wednesday, putting it on track to soundly beat profit forecasts and lifting its shares. The company, which has 176 stores and an online operation, reported sales of 407 million pounds ($555 million) for the 13 weeks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

UK's Amigo says CFO Mike Corcoran to step down

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mike Corcoran will step down immediately. The move comes on a day when Amigo’s share lost 42% of their market value after the firm said it could enter insolvency if a new business rescue plan and a likely rights issue were not approved by creditors and in court. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson had a birthday party during lockdown, ITV News says

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020 when social gatherings indoors were banned, ITV News reported on Monday. The revelation ratchets up the pressure on Johnson over a series of gatherings at his 10 Downing...
U.K.
Reuters

S.Korea stocks skid ahead of LGES IPO; rates outlook dents risk appetite

SEOUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as traders reduced their positions ahead of the long-awaited LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion IPO and as possibilities of further monetary tightening dampened risk appetite. ** The Korean won weakened, while the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy