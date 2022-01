Last night we recovered with a nice winning night after having one of our worst nights in over a month the previous night. The last few nights road teams have had a slight edge, 5-3 for road teams last night. Totals 5-3 over the total and favs were 6-2! 1st-period totals going over went 7-1. PHI/BUFF 1pm EST - The Flyers have lost 10 in a row, but 5 of the last 6 losses have been by one goal! They are ready to bust through and get that win and break the losing streak. Buffalo hits the road for a 4 game roadie after this game. Also, lean to the under in an afternoon game with these 2 teams. Philly has 7 of the last 10 games vs. Buffalo too. Huge lean to Philly -121.

