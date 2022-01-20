PCEF: A Failed Rebalancing Trade

MTSI has fallen out of the uptrend it was in for some time, making it harder to determine where the stock is heading next. Things have definitely changed for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI), but not in a good way. The stock was in an uptrend for months, but it has now fallen out of it. MTSI has lost 17% of its value as a result. However, the stock is fast approaching a couple of support levels, which may stem the slide. Some may see this as an opportunity to get in on a stock at a discount, betting on a rebound, but others may still want to stay clear of MTSI, at least for now. Why will be covered next.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO