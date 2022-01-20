PCEF: A Failed Rebalancing Trade

Bill.com Holdings' (BILL) quotes are down ~54% from their November highs, but the price-to-sales ratio is still too high at ~44x. It seems to me that BILL has a pretty aggressive growth policy - by focusing exclusively on growth, the company has increased its burn rate, while in terms of margins, everything below the gross profit margin is declining. In the context of recent M&A deals, Wall Street analysts have been forced to change their forecasts - while in September 2021 the company was expected to break even next year, the market now does not even expect it to do so until 2023. With a current market capitalization of ~$17.22 billion and projected revenue of $1.024 billion (in 2 years), BILL is valued at 16.8 times its revenue in FY2024, which is still too much.
Comments / 0