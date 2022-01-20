ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morning Bid: "Moving in" (on stock market bargains)

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifGQF_0dqeMrip00

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

Prospects for war just do not bother markets the way they used to. U.S. President Joe Biden reckons Russia intends to "move in" on Ukraine, and even sowed doubt over whether the West would retaliate against any "minor incursion".

Yet buyers have stepped in to lift MSCI's world stocks index after two days of falls, that saw the mighty Nasdaq enter "correction" territory, essentially a 10% fall from recent peaks.

Wall Street, for the time being at least, appears set for a bounce, with Nasdaq futures up around 0.7%. And yields on "safe" bonds from Germany and the United States are moving up again after a late-Wednesday pullback.

Reasons for the regular dip-buying are well-documented -- abundant cash, negative inflation-adjusted rates, robust company earnings. And China's first mortgage reference rate cut in nearly two years, shows that policy-tightening in the developed world may be offset at least by Beijing's actions read more .

And despite this month's hectic bond selloff, a reminder that yields on a global debt benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays Multiverse (7-10 years) have only just risen above 2%.

Finally, all around are signs the world economy is emerging from the Omicron knock back of late-2021 and supply chain delays continue to ease. Japan's exports and imports in December hit record highs in terms of their value in yen read more

Finally, so tight are labour markets in parts of the world that Australia even mulled letting 16-year olds drive forklift trucks, a proposal that's been put on ice, some may say fortunately. But the day may yet come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362JiY_0dqeMrip00
Bloomberg Multiverse

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday:

-More geopolitics; China said it warned away a U.S. warship and North Korea suggested it may resume nuclear and missile tests.

-Norway central bank announces interest rate decision at 0900 GMT (expect a hold)

-Euro zone inflation will decrease gradually, Lagarde says

-Philadelphia Fed Survey for January

-POLL-Turkish cenbank to halt easing

-Central banks also meet in Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine

-Final Euro zone HICP Dec, ECB Dec minutes due out

-US initial jobless claims/existing home sales

-US 10-year TIPs auction

-US earnings: Northern Trust, Union Pacific, Netflix, American Airlines

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil falls 2% as Fed rate hike talk spooks risk markets

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets such as equities while the dollar rallied. Wall Street stocks slumped, after last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Anxiety over Fed tightening, Ukraine tensions sink stocks, oil

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The selloff on Wall Street worsened Monday and oil prices turned lower as rising geopolitical tensions and the Fed's plans to reduce economic stimulus took their toll on investors. Jitters over the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine and anticipated Fed tightening following its...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher in late market reversal

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street bounced back from a steep sell-off late in the session to close higher on Monday, with bargain hunters pushing the indexes into positive territory. The S&P 500 earlier came close to confirming a correction as investors focused on concerns about an increasingly...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shopify shares slump to over one-year low

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc’s shares plunged nearly 9% on Monday to an 18-month low, as the Canadian e-commerce giant faces the brunt of a global tech sell off. The slump mirrors Canada’s main stock index, which fell to a three-month low tracking losses in global equities on growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and ahead of major central bank meetings this week.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Emerging Market#Russia#Inflation#Msci#Omicron
Reuters

Options market dip-buyers go missing as stock sell-off worsens

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Traders in the options market showed little appetite to bet on an end to the continuing stock market sell-off on Monday, as Wall Street’s most followed gauge of equity market fear soared to its highest level in more than a year. The Cboe Volatility -...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 eyes first correction since 2020 pandemic collapse

NEW YORK/ SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500's tumble on Monday put the world's most-followed stock index within reach of confirming its first correction since the 2020 collapse in global markets brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Slammed by ongoing worries about inflation rates and by geopolitical...
STOCKS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on Ukraine tensions, caution ahead of Fed meeting

* U.S. 30-year, 10-year yields hit more than 1-week low * U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * Investors brace for Fed policy meeting this week (Adds new comment, results of U.S. 2-year note auction, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged down across the curve on Monday as investors grew nervous about a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as a Federal Reserve that is widely expected this week to flag an interest rate hike in March. The U.S. 2-year note auction showed strong results, adding to bids on Treasuries. U.S. benchmark 10-year and 30-year yields, along with those on the front end such as 2-year and 5-year notes, slid to more than one-week lows. Both the U.S. 2-year and 5-year notes reflect interest rate expectations. U.S stocks tanked as well in early afternoon trading, heightening the cautious market sentiment. Nasdaq closing in on a line that would signal it has been in a bear market since peaking in November. Treasuries, however, were not yet in panic mode, with moves in yields range-bound overall. The U.S. central bank starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Investors expect the Fed to signal that it plans to raise rates by 25 basis points in March, tightening monetary policy for the first time since it slashed its overnight benchmark interest rate to the near-zero level soon after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago. Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in a total of four Fed rate increases this year, as the central bank fights to stem soaring inflation. "We expect the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) to sound just a bit less hawkish this week than the market anticipates," said Well Fargo in a research note. "Delivering rhetoric to match (match) expectations will be difficult. It is hard to imagine Chair (Jerome) Powell will say anything that pushes market pricing beyond four hikes for 2022 in the immediate aftermath of the meeting." Aside from the Fed, investors fretted about tensions in Ukraine. NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets. The move suggested that the West is bracing for Russia to attack Ukraine after gathering about 100,000 troops within reach of the Russian-Ukrainian border. Russia though denies any intention of invading. In early afternoon trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield fell nearly 2 basis points to 1.7280%, after earlier hitting an 11-day low of 1.7070%. "We have a range to start the year at 1.50%-1.90% in the 10-year," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities in New York. "We got to 1.90% and we did that very quickly. So consolidation makes sense." U.S. 30-year yields were little changed at 2.063%. They also slid to more than a one-week low of 2.0330%. On the shorter-end of the curve, U.S. Treasury 2-year and 5-year yields slipped to 0.9525% and 1.5057% , respectively. The U.S. 2-year note auction, meanwhile, showed solid demand, with the high yield at 0.99%, compared with the expected rate of 1.004% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to buy the note at a lower yield. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was at 2.81, compared with an average of 2.5. Indirect accounts, which include foreign central banks, took 66.0% of the total, a record percentage, according to Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. January 24 Monday 1:54PM New York / 1854 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.1675 0.1699 0.000 Six-month bills 0.3525 0.358 0.003 Two-year note 99-159/256 0.9484 -0.045 Three-year note 99-178/256 1.2297 -0.043 Five-year note 98-208/256 1.5007 -0.046 Seven-year note 98-26/256 1.6661 -0.036 10-year note 96-228/256 1.7209 -0.026 20-year bond 98-4/256 2.1232 -0.005 30-year bond 95-232/256 2.0594 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 17.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.00 -1.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alison Williams and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reuters

UPDATE 4-Bitcoin bounces off six month lows as buyers step in

(Recasts with price change, adds quotes, technical levels, updates prices) NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin gained on the day on Monday as buyers stepped in to buy the cryptocurrency, after earlier tumbling to its lowest level in six months on fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine and before this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street battles against bears and corrections

Jan 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET BATTLES AGAINST BEARS AND CORRECTIONS (1309 EST/1809 GMT) Wall Street appeared to be finding no other path but descent on Monday...
STOCKS
Reuters

Ukraine crisis slams Russian, other EM assets

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble and stocks slid on Monday, and emerging markets across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America dropped sharply as worries that Moscow could invade Ukraine gripped the West. The rouble , , which began the year at around 74 per greenback, slid almost 2%...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy