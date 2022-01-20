Indonesia c.bank announces 300 bps of RRR hikes over 8 months

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank announced on Thursday a 300 basis point hike in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks over the next eight months, in one of its first concrete signs of monetary tightening.

In a surprise move aimed at containing liquidity, Bank Indonesia’s Governor Perry Warjiyo announced three RRR hikes, starting with 150 basis points in March, 100 bps from June and another 50 bps from September. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Kim Coghill)