Accidents

Ossett industrial estate fire destroys warehouse

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warehouse has been gutted after a huge fire broke out on an industrial estate in Wakefield. At its height, 80 firefighters were called to the blaze in Ossett on Wednesday night as large...

www.bbc.co.uk

WMBB

Chipley home destroyed in fire

A Chipley home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out overnight, officials wrote. According to our media partners at the Washington County News Chipley firefighters said they were alerted to the fire about 1 a.m. They responded to find flames coming out of the home located on Forest Avenue. With help from […]
CHIPLEY, FL
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys abandoned church in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials say an abandoned church was devoured by a fire this afternoon. The fire happened on Pacific Street around 3:30 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 14. Officials say no one was injured, but the blaze sent thick plumes of smoke through the neighborhood. The Charleston Fire Department captured some of those smoke […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Bloomingdale home destroyed by fire

BLOOMINGDALE — A fire destroyed a family home on Vine Street in Bloomingdale on Sunday afternoon. Four fire departments from around the region spent seven hours knocking down the flames, fighting back the smoke and dousing the embers. Mark and Roxanne McCarty, who own the home, were able to...
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
JC Post

Fire destroys a Milford residence

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges said Thursday that firefighters responded to Milford. The call came in to dispatchers just before 10 a.m. "Initially the report was that just the porch was on fire. It was located in the 200 block of Whiting Street ( 209 Whiting ), which is in the central part of the city of Milford."
MILFORD, KS
MLive

Large fire destroys Davison business

DAVISON, MI -- A large fire destroyed a business and shut down a busy thoroughfare Wednesday night in Davison. Firefighters with the Davison-Richfield Area Fire Department were called out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, for a commercial structure fire in the 900 block of North State Road, also known as M-15.
DAVISON, MI
KSLTV

Fire destroys workshop, family business

CROYDON, Utah — A Utah family was supposed to be starting their business, but Monday, those plans went up in smoke after their workshop caught fire in Morgan County. Firefighters say the fire was bad enough that, by the time they got there, all they could do was focus on protecting neighboring homes.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
knuj.net

FIRE DESTROYS DARWIN SHOP

Fire destroyed a building in Darwin Saturday night. At 10:41pm, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shop fire in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin. When crews arrived, they found a shop with attached storage sheds fully engulfed. Responding deputies evacuated an apartment building that was close to the shop. Any displaced residents without vehicles stayed with the Litchfield Rescue Squad until they were able to go back in to the apartment building. There was no damage to the apartment building and no reported injuries. The shop is owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe of Darwin and was a total loss. Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
DARWIN, MN
KTBS

Fire destroys house on Vernal Street

A house was full engulfed in flames on Vernal Street in Shreveport around 3 p.m. Monday, Jan 17. A married couple and their dog were home, but were able to make it out of the house with no injuries. There's no word on the cause of the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WSAZ

Fire destroys vacant Huntington home

The Carter County school board is considering consolidating East Carter and West Carter High School. School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom. School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom. 15-Week Abortion Ban Clears First Hurdle. Updated: 3 hours ago. 15-week abortion ban clears first hurdle. WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Click10.com

Fire erupts inside warehouse in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted Friday morning inside a warehouse in Pembroke Park. The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at a warehouse at 2051 SW 31st Ave. BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said firefighters arrived at...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Portland Tribune

Fire destroys vehicle in Madras

A helpful bystander quickly used a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the flames. Fire engulfed a Green Ford Expedition near Safeway Wednesday, Jan. 12, shortly after 6 a.m. The occupant and two dogs were able to get out of the vehicle safely. A bystander was able to use...
MADRAS, OR
Y-105FM

Firefighters Respond to Fire at UPS Warehouse in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire in northwest Rochester late Saturday night where several trucks were damaged and their contents. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the UPS Warehouse on Opportunity Road in Northwest Rochester just before midnight. Reports indicated...
ROCHESTER, MN
NBC 29 News

Fire destroys Glasgow house

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Glasgow was destroyed by fire Sunday night. Fire crews got the call about 6:15 p.m. and didn’t leave the scene in the 3600 block of Glasgow Highway until after midnight. Slick roads and a big rig that had slid sideways on a...
GLASGOW, VA
BBC

Merseyside fire service warning after homes gutted by reflected sunlight

Firefighters have warned people not to leave glass and reflective items on windowsills after tackling two serious blazes caused by incoming sunlight. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was injured in the fires, which caused extensive damage. One of the homes was left uninhabitable. Both were caused by the...
ACCIDENTS
WJON

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought for over seven hours into Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj:. "Any time we're fighting in below-zero weather or conditions like...
DULUTH, MN
The Repository

Residential garage destroyed by fire

OSNABURG TWP. – A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a detached garage at a residence at 2047 Belfort Ave. NE. Firefighters from the Osnaburg Township Fire Department responded around 10:15 a.m. The blaze did not reach the occupied house. "It was a total loss," said interim Fire Chief Amy Parker....
STARK COUNTY, OH
cbslocal.com

Chemical Companies On Fire At Warehouse In Passaic

A massive fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey shot flames into the sky Friday night. The smoke was so widespread, it shut down a major highway and could be seen nearly 10 miles away; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
PASSAIC, NJ
WBUR

Fire destroys motel, buildings in Salisbury

Massive flames engulfed a motel and at least two other buildings early Monday, destroying the structures in the coastal Massachusetts town of Salisbury. The fire at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury was called in just before 2 a.m., news outlets reported. The fire spread to at least two other buildings described as residential.
SALISBURY, MA
cbslocal.com

Air Quality A Concern After Fire Destroys Vacant Everett Warehouse

EVERETT (CBS) – There were air quality concerns in Everett early Monday morning after a large fire tore through an old industrial building overnight. Flames broke out in the vacant warehouse on Norman Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. No one was hurt. Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said the...
EVERETT, MA

