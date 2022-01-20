Ossett industrial estate fire destroys warehouse

Fire destroyed a building in Darwin Saturday night. At 10:41pm, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shop fire in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin. When crews arrived, they found a shop with attached storage sheds fully engulfed. Responding deputies evacuated an apartment building that was close to the shop. Any displaced residents without vehicles stayed with the Litchfield Rescue Squad until they were able to go back in to the apartment building. There was no damage to the apartment building and no reported injuries. The shop is owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe of Darwin and was a total loss. Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

DARWIN, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO