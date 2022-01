BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday is the day for David Ortiz. It’s a day that will entail a lot of waiting by the phone, but all of that waiting could be worth it in the end. Tuesday is the day that Ortiz will find out if he’ll be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. The three-time World Series champ and 10-time All-Star with the Red Sox has the résumé for Cooperstown, and soon he’ll find out if he has the votes. UPDATE: Ortiz was elected into the Hall of Fame, receiving 77.9 percent of the votes. Ortiz needs at...

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO