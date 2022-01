According to on-chain analytics firm Chainalysis, the volume of criminal cryptocurrency transactions in 2021 peaked at a new all-time high – $14 billion. However, despite the rise in criminal transfer volume, its relative share to the entire cryptocurrency transaction volume of 2021 was the lowest of all time. These statistics show that the expansion of the cryptocurrency sphere is by far outpacing cybercrime associated with cryptocurrencies, it also shows that security in the industry is also catching up with the demand.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO