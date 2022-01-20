ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla announces Solar Roof 20-year loans with lower monthly payments

By Maria Merano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla recently announced that it had launched a 20-year Solar Roof loan option that allows customers to have lower monthly payments. The update enables Tesla to offer its flagship residential solar product at a price point that’s more affordable than before. Tesla’s order page for the Solar Roof...

Tesla plans coordinated launch of all four vehicles in Turkey in 2022

Tesla is reportedly planning for a coordinated and structured launch of its vehicle product line in Turkey this year, according to reports from various Turkish media outlets. After visiting Turkey in 2017, CEO Elon Musk met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting was productive and was filled with prospective business deals that would bring Musk’s products, across Tesla and SpaceX, to the country. Erdoğan said on one occasion that he and Musk had “discussed the issues of cooperation between the public and private sector institutions in Turkey and the company in different fields, especially in space technologies.”
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Austin Roofing and Construction Weighs in on Tesla Solar Facing Competition from GAF's New Solar Shingles

The experts at Austin Roofing and Construction in Texas speak out on GAF's New Solar Shingles-and what it means for Tesla. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / The world of solar is changing in a brand-new way with the introduction of GAF Energy's solar shingles. These new shingles are entering the market and allowing more people to explore solar roofing with a more modern approach. Rather than relying on traditional installation or materials, the solar shingles are a product all their own. This new change has potential to rival the most recent Tesla solar offerings, catching interest from leaders in the industry. Experts from Austin Roofing and Construction want to share what homeowners need to know.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
kmaland.com

With IA Solar Tax Credit Expired, Focus Shifts to Payment Backlog

(KMAland) -- Iowa's tax credit for installing solar-energy systems is no longer in place, but lawmakers still face pressure to provide payments to those who were on a waiting list. The credit was allowed to expire at the end of 2021 - and with the money set aside for residential...
IOWA STATE
State
California State
teslarati.com

EV subscription company Autonomy launches Tesla Model 3 rental fleet

Autonomy, a company owned by vehicle subscription platform NextCar, has launched a new electric and zero-emissions vehicle subscription program with the Tesla Model 3. Autonomy’s goal is the same as its parent company’s: provide a subscription-based program that combines a monthly car payment, insurance, and other applicable fees into one monthly payment. Drivers can order their vehicles and pick them up in less than 10 minutes by providing their driver’s license and a form of digital payment, Autonomy said in a press release.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Redwood Materials shares plans to ramp copper foil production to 100 GWh

Redwood Materials, the battery recycling company founded and led by Tesla co-founder and former CTO JB Straubel, recently announced plans to ramp its copper foil production to 100 GWh of product annually over the next few years. This would be enough copper foil for about 1 million electric vehicles per year.
ENVIRONMENT
teslarati.com

One of Tesla’s (TSLA) largest individual shareholders calls for optimistic 2022 guidance

Leo KoGuan, one of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) largest individual shareholders, is calling on the company to provide an optimistic 2022 vehicle delivery guidance. KoGuan was revealed last year to hold over $7 billion worth of TSLA stock, making him one of the company’s most significant individual shareholders, just behind CEO Elon Musk and billionaire Larry Ellison.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla’s importance lies in global auto market, not just EVs following record year: Jefferies

Tesla’s importance as an automotive company is undoubtedly one of the most crucial in the storied history of car manufacturing. While Tesla’s influence undoubtedly shifted many legacy car companies to consider electrification as a potential outlet for growth and evolution, Jefferies analyst Phillippe Houchois says that now the electric automaker deserves to be in the conversation of “cars,” and not just electric ones.
ECONOMY
Person
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Tesla raises Full Self-Driving Capability’s price to $12,000

Tesla has raised the price of its Full Self-Driving Capability to $12,000. The adjustment comes less than two years since the company raised FSD’s price from $8,000 to $10,000 back in 2020. The recent price increase was initially announced by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter earlier this month. In...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla China highlights its customer service efforts and ratings in new video

Tesla has recently released a video highlighting its efforts to provide excellent after-sales service to its customers in China. The quick video covered several of the company’s customer-oriented initiatives, as well as the ratings that some of its programs have received from Tesla owners thus far. Tesla China currently...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Tesla opens to payments in dogecoin. And the cryptocurrency leaps by 12%

Here we go again. Elon Musk clears up the cryptocurrency market again. This time it’s the dogecoin, a digital asset born almost as a joke in 2013, to record a jump in price after a flash announcement by the entrepreneur on Twitter: “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin”. The sale announced refers to a small number of items, including a belt buckle and a whistle. But there are a number of conditions for the purchase: for example, no refunds or cancellations.
STOCKS
#Electric Cars#The Solar Roof#Powerwall
d1softballnews.com

Tesla announces payments in DOGE for the company’s merchandise

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced that the company now accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for the purchase of the company’s merchandise. However, Tesla also pointed out that currently does not accept payments in other cryptocurrencies other than DOGE. In this regard, the company underlined that “any digital assets other than Dogecoin sent to Tesla will not be returned to the buyer.“
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Tesla introduces payments in Dogecoin on the online store

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has begun accepting and pricing merchandise on its online store in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Items listed in the ‘lifestyle’ section of his store, such as the Giga Texas belt buckle, the Cyberquad for kids and the Cyberwhistle, show the price in DOGE. The belt...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Tesla now takes dogecoin payments for merch, but not cars

Tesla made waves about a year ago when it started selling electric cars for bitcoin. Separately, Elon Musk was promoting dogecoin, a meme cryptocurrency that saw a meteoric rise as a result. Since then, the Tesla exec confirmed that he was looking into making dogecoin a viable payment option for online goods. That was back in May. After that, we saw AMC and Nothing show interest in dogecoin payments for goods like movie tickets and wireless earphones.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
chainbulletin.com

Tesla Enables DOGE Payments

The world’s largest electric car manufacturer, Tesla, has started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment for its merchandise, the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, revealed through Twitter on 14 January. According to the company’s support page, the price of Tesla items will now be displayed in both U.S. dollars...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Solar Integrated Roofing GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $48.2M

Revenue of $48.2M (+971.1% Y/Y). CEO comment: "As we transition into CY2022, we look forward to completing the next phase of our journey by implementing a name change to SolarEV and a planned ticker change to POWR. While our record quarter clearly demonstrates proven success in solar, we intend to redouble our efforts to become an equally dominant, national player in the EV charging space, with an eye towards exponential, dual-industry growth and an improved focus on generating shareholder value. Looking ahead, empowered by a recent equity purchase agreement with Arbiter Bank, we are setting off on the next leg in our acquisition journey. We have identified several extremely promising candidates with healthy potential at attractive prices that require no dilution whatsoever to our shareholders."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Complex

Dogecoin Price Rises After Elon Musk Announces Tesla Is Accepting It as Merch Payment

Elon Musk announced overnight that select Tesla merch would now be buyable using Dogecoin, a move that made a swift impact in the crypto space. Per a report from CNBC, the price of Dogecoin was up more than 15 percent early Friday before losing some of the gains. According to the business-focused news outlet, Dogecoin was at $0.18 just after 7:00 a.m. ET.
MARKETS
electrek.co

Watch how Tesla Solar Roof automatically makes snow slide right off

A new video shows how Tesla Solar Roof automatically makes snow slide right off it to be able to keep producing electricity. Solar Roof is Tesla’s solution to deploy solar power on brand-new houses or houses that are in need of a new roof. Homeowners that are soon going...
ECONOMY

