Tesla announces Solar Roof 20-year loans with lower monthly payments

The experts at Austin Roofing and Construction in Texas speak out on GAF's New Solar Shingles-and what it means for Tesla. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / The world of solar is changing in a brand-new way with the introduction of GAF Energy's solar shingles. These new shingles are entering the market and allowing more people to explore solar roofing with a more modern approach. Rather than relying on traditional installation or materials, the solar shingles are a product all their own. This new change has potential to rival the most recent Tesla solar offerings, catching interest from leaders in the industry. Experts from Austin Roofing and Construction want to share what homeowners need to know.

