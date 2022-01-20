ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tune in to C21FM to hear about HBO Max’s European strategy

By C21 reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we hear from WarnerMedia EMEA head of original production Antony Root and EMEA head of unscripted production Annelies Sitvast about their strategy for HBO Max across Europe, as...

Tune in to C21FM today to hear from the Sky Studios team

Today we hear from Sky Studios’ Jane Millichip, Gabriel Silver, Nils Hartmann and Frank Jastfelder about their commissioning and coproduction strategies for 2022 and beyond, as part of C21’s Content London. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. Comcast-owned Sky Studios was established several years ago to grow...
Variety

HBO Max to Launch in Turkey as Part of European Expansion

HBO Max is expanding in Turkey as an extension of its broader rollout across 21 new European territories. It has appointed Baris Zavaroglu as director general for the territory, which is a global TV powerhouse. Zavaroglu, who joins the WarnerMedia streaming service from Turkcell’s OTT and pay-TV business TV Plus where he was general manager, will be in charge of leading its direct-to-consumer business once the Turkish launch takes place later this year. Zavaroglu also held previous positions as CMO for Fox Turkey and worked for Disney in a senior management role for Eastern Europe and the West Asia and North Africa...
Kingdom of Dreams fashion doc set for HBO and Bell Media’s Crave

HBO Max in Europe, Latin America and Asia, as well as Crave in Canada have picked up a four-part documentary on high-end fashion from European production and distribution group Fremantle. Kingdom of Dreams chronicles the world of fashion across three decades, starting in the early 1990s, and was originally commissioned...
Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 24, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective. Tune in to C21FM by...
Marietta Daily Journal

Don Cheadle, Steven Soderbergh to team up on HBO Max show about ‘Wall Street’s first Black millionaire’

Hollywood heavyweights Don Cheadle and Steven Soderbergh will executive produce a drama series based on the life of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Wall Streeter who in the 1800s became one of the first Black millionaires in the U.S., per a Variety report. The series is set to air on HBO Max, the streaming wing of HBO which is owned by WarnerMedia.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sweden’s Mopar Studios hires Big Light alum Sharon Remmer for UK push

Stockholm-based Mopar Studios has hired former Big Light Productions executive Sharon Remmer to spearhead its push into the UK market. As head of Mopar UK and creative director of drama, Remmer will helm Mopar’s expansion into the English-language market, as well as oversee all shows in production. With over...
whathifi.com

Best HBO Max deals: find the cheapest HBO Max subscription deal

HBO Max might be branded after the marquee TV channel in the US – the home of The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more – but it offers a lot more than that. The streaming service brings together content from Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC and more, as well as top-drawer TV shows from HBO. So there's plenty to watch.
Bandicoot TV adds three to team in support of UK, US expansion

Argonon Group-owned production company Bandicoot TV has made a trio of appointments, including naming Kate Stannard as its first head of development, to support its expansion efforts in the UK and US in 2022. Stannard is tasked with identifying, creating and developing new projects and formats for the Scottish company...
NENT’s Viaplay lines up Dutch version of Dragons’ Den as first local original

Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group-owned streamer Viaplay in the Netherlands has commissioned its first local production, a Dutch version of Nippon TV format Dragons’ Den. The format, which sees entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to potential investors, will be adapted in the Netherlands by Vincent TV (Five Days Inside, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?).
FilmRise hires Showtime alum Gazoul, takes FAST rights to Kim’s Convenience

New York-based studio and streaming network FilmRise has hired former Showtime exec Gabriel Gazoul as director of film acquisitions and acquired FAST rights to Canadian series Kim’s Convenience. Gazoul, who spent 12 years acquiring content for Showtime Networks, will oversee the acquisition of newly released feature films and documentaries,...
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega, Director Abi Damaris Corbin on the Making of Sundance Feature ‘892’: “It Was Nonstop”

892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017. The 33-year-old father suffered from PTSD and was frustrated that his disability checks — totaling $892 — were being withheld by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The movie had its Sundance Film Festival premiere on Jan. 21, with The Hollywood Reporter review praising lead actor John Boyega’s “ability to reflect, with poise and command, the competing, often incongruent layers of a man most of us will never know.” Boyega joined the project after Jonathan Majors, who was originally...
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Degrassi’ Revival Enrolls at HBO Max

Class is back in session for Degrassi. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has greenlit a new series based on the decades-spanning Canadian franchise about middle and high school kids that will debut on HBO Max in 2023. Additionally, HBO Max has acquired U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will begin streaming this spring. Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) will serve as showrunners and executive produce the new series, which is set to begin filming in the summer in Toronto. WildBrain, which owns the Degrassi franchise, is producing. “Series...
