Tune in to C21FM to hear about HBO Max’s European strategy

Class is back in session for Degrassi.
WarnerMedia Kids & Family has greenlit a new series based on the decades-spanning Canadian franchise about middle and high school kids that will debut on HBO Max in 2023. Additionally, HBO Max has acquired U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will begin streaming this spring.
Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) will serve as showrunners and executive produce the new series, which is set to begin filming in the summer in Toronto. WildBrain, which owns the Degrassi franchise, is producing.
“Series...
Comments / 0