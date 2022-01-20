ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Hearing continued for man accused with secretly recording buttocks inside courtroom

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — A hearing on a request to dismiss charges against a Wilkes-Barre man, accused of secretly recording a woman’s buttocks inside a courtroom, was continued due to scheduling issues with video conferencing.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Bryan Robert Smith, 53, of Park Avenue, with using his cellular phone to record a woman’s buttocks during a court proceeding inside Luzerne County Central Court on July 8.

Smith’s attorney, Michael C. Kostelaba, filed a Habeas Corpus motion challenging the validity of the preliminary hearing held in Central Court on Dec. 9.

A district judge forwarded the charge to county court following the December preliminary hearing.

Kostelaba was ready to proceed with the hearing Wednesday but was advised by Judge David W. Lupas’ staff the hearing was continued due to Smith’s incarceration and a conflict with scheduling video conferencing.

Smith has been jailed at the county correctional facility without bail since his arrest by Hughestown police on Oct. 29 when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drunken driving and tampering with evidence.

President Judge Michael T. Vough on Jan. 5 limited court proceedings due to rising COVID-19 cases. Inmates at the county correctional facility are appearing for court proceedings via video instead of being transported by the county sheriff’s department.

Vough on Wednesday extended his order limiting courtroom operations.

Lupas will reschedule Smith’s hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A city police officer at Central Court was advised by District Judge Joseph Zola and the victim that Smith was using a cell phone to record inside a courtroom.

Several signs are posted in Central Court that recording is prohibited.

When Zola and a clerk asked Smith what he was doing, Smith began to cry and admitted he was recording the victim, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Smith recorded the victim’s buttocks as she stood in front of him at the bench.

Times Leader

Times Leader

