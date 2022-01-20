ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market

By Madhukumar Warrier
 4 days ago
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) said that almost 100,000 of the free non fungible tokens (NFTs) that were given away by the movie theatre chain to its Investor Connect shareholders have been redeemed.

What Happened: AMC CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the company has emailed unique codes to its AMC Investor Connect members to claim the “I Own AMC” NFTs minted on the WAX Blockchain.

He also noted that almost 100,000 shareholders have redeemed the NFTs and more than 200 of the NFTs have been resold on the secondary market for as high as $223.80.

Why It Matters: This is the second NFT drop by AMC following the success of its first NFT offering in partnership with Sony Group Corp.’s (NYSE:SONY) Sony Pictures for the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

It also highlights the company’s efforts at connecting better with its newfound backers — the retail investors — who are highly enthusiastic about the cryptocurrency sector.

AMC, which already accepts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for ticket purchases, said earlier this month that it is “on track” to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for online concessions and ticket purchases in the first quarter of this year.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed about 2.8% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $18.32, but rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours session to $18.39.

Photo: Courtesy of JAH2k via Wikimedia

Analysis: Could Disney Really Cause Netflix To Lose 750,000 UK Subscribers?

A media research analyst is warning that Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) could see the defection of as many 750,000 subscribers in the U.K. with the loss of several older U.S. sitcoms and action shows that are owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). But is this warning accurate in its severity, or is it overlooking several key elements regarding both companies?
Adam Aron
AMC Hands Out Free "I Own AMC" NFTs to Shareholders

AMC Theatres has given away free NFTs to its Investor Connect shareholders. In November, Sony Pictures and AMC announced that they would be offering an exclusive Spider-Man NFT to AMC Theatres Stubs Premiere & A List and AMC Investor Connect members in anticipation of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Soon after, the popular theatre chain announced a second NFT drop exclusive to AMC Investor Connect members available through the WAX blockchain.
AMC Theatres CEO Unloads Another $7M in Shares, Says He’s Done Selling for Now: “I Am In!”

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron sold another tranche of stock in the movie theater giant, but says he is done selling for now. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Aron sold another $7.1 million in AMC stock this week. Since last fall Aron has sold more than $40 million in shares, after initially disclosing the plan in an earnings call last August. “Prudent estate planning suggests I should diversify my assets a bit,” he said at the time. In a tweet following the disclosure Wednesday, Aron said that he is done selling. “Back in August, I said...
AMC CEO Adam Aron Sells More Stock, Says He's Done

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report head Adam Aron is taking more money off the table, selling $7.1 million worth of shares in his company this week, but this is the last time he says. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the meme stock on...
Pop Mart Takes Its Trendy Toy Story On Global Roadshow

Pop Mart has moved into Europe with a London store, expanding its global footprint to 23 countries since opening its first international store a year ago. Company is hoping to copy its successful domestic model of selling trendy toys over low-cost channels such as online and vending machines, helped by social media promotion.
What’s In Store For MicroStrategy Going Forward? CEO Michael Saylor Reveals

MicroStrategy has been topping its bitcoin holdings in the last year and is now the public company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world. Presently, the firm holds over 124K BTC on its balance sheet, worth over $5 billion, remaining in profit despite the recent downtrend. However, with such a large holding, one tends to wonder what the company plans to do with the digital asset in the future.
How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own? $100K, $1M, Or Is He A Whale?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: How much Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) do you think Elon Musk owns?
