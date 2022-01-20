Students report Color testing delays

Specific policies that colleges use in their admissions processes, like legacy and athlete admissions, have been proven to disproportionately aid the rich and white in their college search. The inequality these policies perpetuate, however, is baked into the fundamentals of college applications: standardized tests and holistic admissions. Standardized tests have proven time and time again to be a “wealth test,” as opposed to one of intelligence. Operation Varsity Blues introduced to the general public the idea of rich parents exploiting extra-time accommodations and paying individuals to correct their children’s scores during the test (but really, how surprised were we, when this very situation was the plot of one of the first episodes of “Gossip Girl”?). But aside from actual illegal cheating, the ACT reported in 2016 that students whose parents earn $80,000 or higher score a 23.6 on average, while those with less wealthy parents typically scored a 19.5. Stanford’s average ACT scores range from 32 to 35, which, based on test scores alone, would seem to push the economic demographic of the University even further away from the nation’s average. And the overlap between wealth and test scores is impacted by race: as of 2016, white families had a median family wealth of $171,000, while those numbers for Black and Hispanic families fall at $17,600 and $20,700, respectively. The median, of course, does not represent these racial demographics in their entirety, but the intersection of race and wealth certainly seems to impact test results. And the very process created to combat this phenomenon — holistic admissions — upholds it just as much.

STANFORD, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO