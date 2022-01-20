Students report Color testing delays

As Stanford students seek to comply with the University’s COVID-19 testing requirements, many are reporting delays in receiving their Color test results, with some reporting turnaround times of up to six days. The delays come amid a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus. During the first week of...
As the spring semester begins, Michigan Tech remains under Campus Health and Safety Level Two. This requires students to wear a mask when inside campus buildings. With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States and the Upper Peninsula, many students have voiced concerns on Discord and Reddit about their health and safety on campus. Michigan Tech has provided a couple of resources for students.
Many first-generation and low-income students were forced to make last-minute arrangements after Penn denied their early-move-in requests, following the University’s decision to postpone spring 2022 move-in by one week. Penn administrators announced in December that the first classes of the spring semester will be conducted online through Jan. 24,...
Fifteen students and 29 employees reported positive COVID-19 test results on campus from Jan. 15 to 19, and approximately seven students are currently in isolation in on-campus or designated off-campus housing, according to a Jan. 21 Today@Brown announcement. “Even as we did increase numbers due to Omicron, the presentation (of...
Today marks the two-year anniversary of the first CDC-confirmed COVID-19 case in the U.S. Since the start of the pandemic, academic institutions have made major contributions to COVID-19 knowledge, as illustrated by the 185,000 peer-reviewed articles published to date. The Daily’s data team analyzed Stanford’s contribution to this vast COVID-19 research literature using a PubMed database search. With support from staff at the Lane Medical library, we identified all COVID-related research articles with a corresponding author at Stanford and examined these for trends in departmental affiliation and topic.
Serving the 200-plus students who take advantage of Cedarville University’s disability services, part of The Cove, Cedarville’s academic enrichment center, is The Cove’s goal. Thus, they renovated part of their facility to add a testing space. The result is “The Boardwalk,” a state-of-the-art testing room with 14 specially designed cubicles.
Stanford reported 205 new student and 487 new faculty, staff and post-doctoral scholar COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 10, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. The new student and employee case counts are down 71% among students and 9% among employees from last week. 325 students are in isolation as of Tuesday, according to the dashboard, compared to approximately 600 students on Jan. 10.
I wrote this piece during winter quarter of last year, a few days after I first came to campus (which was during the middle of Week 6 or so). One morning, I decided to record my experience — it’s interesting to see how much things have opened up since then.
When sixth-year sociology Ph.D. student Lisa Hummel moved into Escondido South graduate residence (EV South) with her pregnant wife, she did not expect to have COVID-19-positive students flocking to her courtyard. But after her neighbor received a surprise visit at her door from two students looking for the COVID-19 isolation check-in point, Hummel and other EV South residents began to worry.
Stanford will implement a 3% base salary increase for eligible employees and subsidize Cardinal Care health insurance for graduate students who are research or teaching assistants, University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell announced in a Wednesday email to the community. The announcement of affordability initiatives come as the...
Penn reiterated its move-in timeline and COVID-19 policies ahead of the spring semester in a message sent to students Wednesday morning. In an email sent by Vice Provost for University Life Mamta Accapadi, Vice Provost for Education Karen Detlefsen, and Associate Provost and Chief Wellness Officer Benoit Dubé, University administrators wrote that move-in will begin on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and that certain students impacted by the delayed move-in may receive credit in their student accounts. Additionally, indoor events will be prohibited through Jan. 24.
Stanford’s Graduate Student Council (GSC) praised the University’s new affordability accommodations, which were outlined in a statement from President Marc Tessier-Lavigne on Wednesday. Councilors highlighted their efforts to promote the provisions, which include new financial benefits for graduate students such as full Cardinal Care coverage for those on fellowships, a $5000 increase in the family grant cap and housing assistance for post-docs.
Two weeks ago, Stanford announced changes to the residential neighborhood system, including changing Crothers Memorial Hall to upper-class housing, rather than all-frosh. The University attributes these changes to a series of recent supernatural events, including a string of appearances of the spirit of Judge George Crothers, namesake of Crothers Memorial.
The SAT exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format, administrators announced Tuesday, saying the shift will boost its relevancy as more colleges make standardized tests optional for admission.
Amid the uncertainty of our return to undergraduate in-person classes, which has already been twice delayed from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24, I have begun to wonder about the viability of a long-term hybrid educational approach. If we do not receive another inauspicious email from Provost Drell in the next two weeks, and finally get to engage with our winter quarter professors and classmates in person on the 24th, we would have already lost three of the ten weeks of the quarter to the doom of Zoom. The uncertainty of our return date, however, should not come as a surprise to most undergraduates. Many of my peers and I agree that this Omicron-instigated delay mirrors our memories of COVID-19’s initial devastation in March 2020, as we experience frighteningly strong waves of déjà-vu.
When two Stanford sophomores launched the anonymous social platform Buzz on campus in August, it attracted several hundred Stanford users. Now, less than six months since its inception, Buzz has made its mark on campus life with its user base skyrocketing to nearly three-quarters of the undergraduate student population. While...
Specific policies that colleges use in their admissions processes, like legacy and athlete admissions, have been proven to disproportionately aid the rich and white in their college search. The inequality these policies perpetuate, however, is baked into the fundamentals of college applications: standardized tests and holistic admissions. Standardized tests have proven time and time again to be a “wealth test,” as opposed to one of intelligence. Operation Varsity Blues introduced to the general public the idea of rich parents exploiting extra-time accommodations and paying individuals to correct their children’s scores during the test (but really, how surprised were we, when this very situation was the plot of one of the first episodes of “Gossip Girl”?). But aside from actual illegal cheating, the ACT reported in 2016 that students whose parents earn $80,000 or higher score a 23.6 on average, while those with less wealthy parents typically scored a 19.5. Stanford’s average ACT scores range from 32 to 35, which, based on test scores alone, would seem to push the economic demographic of the University even further away from the nation’s average. And the overlap between wealth and test scores is impacted by race: as of 2016, white families had a median family wealth of $171,000, while those numbers for Black and Hispanic families fall at $17,600 and $20,700, respectively. The median, of course, does not represent these racial demographics in their entirety, but the intersection of race and wealth certainly seems to impact test results. And the very process created to combat this phenomenon — holistic admissions — upholds it just as much.
