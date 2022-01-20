Attorney challenges photo array used to identify juvenile in armed robbery of sneakers

Wilkes-Barre police said this picture, posted on social media, shows Dwayne Quamir Johnson and another unnamed youth wearing sneakers stolen in an armed robbery on Oct. 20, 2020.

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for Dwayne Quamir Johnson, charged for his role in an armed robbery of two pairs of high priced sneakers, is challenging a police photo array that was used to identify him by the alleged victim.

Johnson, then 17, was charged as an adult by Wilkes-Barre police when he allegedly conspired with another juvenile to steal two pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers valued at $200 each on Oct. 20, 2020. Police said a firearm was used during the alleged robbery and the person selling the sneakers was pistol whipped, according to court records.

Johnson’s attorney, Cheryl A. Sobeski-Reedy, filed a motion seeking to suppress the photo array presented by police to the alleged victim.

Sobeski-Reedy claims police posted a picture from Instagram, showing two youths wearing sneakers after the alleged robbery, on their Facebook page in seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects.

After police identified one of the suspects, a photo array was presented to the alleged victim, who selected Johnson from the display of photographs.

Sobeski-Reedy in her motion claims the alleged victim had already viewed the Instagram photo and was “predisposed to select Mr. Johnson.”

Further, Sobeski-Reedy claimed the alleged victim reported the suspects had braids in their hair and none of the pictures in the array, including Johnson, contained braids.

Sobeski-Reedy wrote in the motion the selection of Johnson’s picture by the alleged victim was “cross-racial identification,” and “was highly suggestive and prejudicial to (Johnson).”

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky scheduled a hearing on Sobeski-Reedy’s motion on Feb. 4.

Johnson’s trial is scheduled for March 21.

An employee at Upper Echelon on Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre, told police he arranged to sell two pairs of Jordan sneakers at $200 each. One pair was a green and black high top while the other high top was black and yellow.

The owner arranged to meet the two men on Susquehanna Street where he claimed he was robbed of the sneakers and pistol whipped, court records say.