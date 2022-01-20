Further deliveries of small arms by Russia to CAR depend on bilateral agreements: Diplomat

In the West, the current standoff between Ukraine and Russia has typically been presented as one in which a righteous Ukraine is standing up to bullying by a scheming, even Machiavellian Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin may indeed like to see himself as Machiavellian, but otherwise this characterization is only one point of view. During a recent visit to Kyiv, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly reaffirmed Canada’s solidarity with Ukraine over the Russian-dominated separatist territories in the east. She also reiterated her government’s desire to see Ukraine join NATO. But Ukraine is arguably not an ideal candidate for portrayal...

