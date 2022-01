Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a calf strain. Gobert appeared to injure his calf toward the end of Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. He still played 36 minutes on Sunday and scored 12 points with 18 boards. "It's just a little strain," Gobert said. "I've never had this before, so it's hard for me to tell how many games." He added that the Jazz are going to take a "cautious" approach, suggesting that Gobert will not be available for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall should be the primary beneficiaries if Gobert is ruled out, assuming Hassan Whiteside (conditioning) isn't available.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO